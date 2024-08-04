OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - August 4, 2024

August 4, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







Oklahoma City Baseball Club (12-20/52-55) at El Paso Chihuahuas (13-19/44-63)

Game #108 of 150/Second Half #33 of 75/Road #57 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Justin Wrobleski (0-1, 4.35) vs. ELP-RHP Gabe Mosser (6-4, 5.55)

Sunday, August 4, 2024 | Southwest University Park | El Paso, Texas | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club concludes its road series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 7:05 p.m. CT at Southwest University Park. OKC has lost three consecutive games, is 1-4 over the first five games of the series and is 4-9 in the last 13 games overall...OKC's overall record sits at three games below .500 for the first time since June 17, 2021 (17-20) and this is the latest into a season an OKC team's record has been three games below .500 since ending the 2019 season at 62-77.

Last Game: The El Paso Chihuahuas scored five runs in the first inning, setting the tone in an 8-3 win over the Oklahoma City Baseball Club Saturday night at Southwest University Park. El Paso managed to collect just two singles during the five-run rally, but the inning also included three walks, two stolen bases, a wild pitch and a passed ball, with four of the five runs scoring with two outs. Diego Cartaya hit a two-run homer for Oklahoma City in the second inning to trim the deficit to 5-2. OKC had a prime scoring opportunity with the bases loaded and none out in the fifth inning but could only plate one run during a double play. El Paso scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, all with two outs, and the score remained 8-3 for the rest of the game.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Justin Wrobleski (0-1) is scheduled to make his third start with OKC tonight and first since making his Major League debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in July...Wrobleski made four starts with the Dodgers and posted a 0-1 record and 4.05 ERA over 20.0 IP with 15 strikeouts and seven walks. He last pitched July 27 in Houston, allowing two runs and four hits over his longest ML outing (5.2 IP) with two strikeouts and one walk in a no decision...He made his ML debut July 7 against Milwaukee at Dodger Stadium, allowing four runs and five hits over 5.0 innings with four strikeouts and two walks, but was charged with the loss in a 9-2 defeat...Wrobleski last pitched for OKC June 29 in Reno, allowing two runs and five hits over 5.1 innings. He had six strikeouts against two walks and did not factor into OKC's 5-4 loss...He made his Triple-A debut June 22 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark against Albuquerque and set a career-high with 11 strikeouts over 5.0 innings. He allowed three runs on six hits, including two homers. It was the most strikeouts by an OKC pitcher since Ryan Pepiot had 11 Aug. 13, 2023 at Tacoma...Prior to joining OKC, .Wrobleski made 13 starts with Double-A Tulsa this season, going 5-2 and posting a 3.06 ERA over 67.2 innings, notching 62 strikeouts against 13 walks. He served as Tulsa's Opening Night starter April 5 at Northwest Arkansas and allowed two or fewer runs in nine of 13 outings...Among league leaders at the time of his promotion, Wrobleski ranked second in the Texas League in WHIP (1.03), tied for third innings (67.2 IP), fourth in ERA (3.06) and tied for ninth in both strikeouts (62) and BAA (.231)....Wrobleski spent the 2023 season with High-A Great Lakes and was named a Midwest League Post-Season All-Star and MiLB.com Organization All-Star...Wrobleski is in his third professional season after being selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB Draft from Oklahoma State University.

Against the Chihuahuas: 2024: 4-7 2023: 9-9 All-time: 54-49 At ELP: 29-30 Oklahoma City and El Paso are playing their second of three series this season, including their first at Southwest University Park in 2024. All 18 scheduled meetings between the teams are taking place during the second half of the season within a span of 39 games...OKC split a six-game series against the Chihuahuas July 9-14 with OKC winning three of the final four games of the series including a 5-4 walk-off win in 11 innings in the series finale...Ryan Ward led OKC with eight hits while Kody Hoese hit two homers and led with six RBI...OKC and El Paso split their 2023 season series, 9-9, and OKC has won just one season series between the teams since 2015, going 1-2-2 in season series over the last five seasons. OKC's lone series win against the Chihuahuas during the span came during the 2021 season when OKC went 14-9...Each team scored 115 runs in the 2023 season series and the Chihuahuas had a slight, 27-26, edge in homers last season with the teams going 3-3 in OKC and 6-6 in El Paso...The Chihuahuas won the 2022 season series, 14-13, clinching just their second season series win against OKC since Tucson's franchise relocated to El Paso for the 2014 season and their first against OKC since 2018...OKC went 6-6 at Southwest University Park last season and last finished with a winning record in El Paso during the 2021 season going 8-4.

Peaks and Valleys: Last night, Oklahoma City was held to three runs or less for a third straight game, fourth time in the last five games, sixth time in the last eight games and eighth time in the last 13 games. OKC has scored a total of 10 runs in its four losses during the current road series...OKC is now 5-9 following the All-Star Break and in the team's nine losses, OKC has scored a total of 18 runs with 64 hits (7.1 HPG), with a maximum of four runs and two or fewer runs in six of the nine defeats...OKC was held 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position last night and is 0-for-16 over the last two games and 1-for-24 over the last three games combined. The team has gone 6-for-73 (.082) with runners in scoring position in its nine losses since the All-Star Break...In the team's five wins since the break, OKC has scored a total of 39 runs with 57 combined hits and has batted .310 (18x58) with RISP...Beginning July 20, OKC's 47 runs rank last in the PCL in by 10. The team is also last in hits, extra-base hits and home runs. The .342 SLG is lowest in the PCL by 72 points, and the .673 OPS is lowest in the league by 74 points...OKC left eight runners on base last night. The team's 125 LOB since the All-Star Break are most in the PCL, and OKC's 863 LOB this season overall are most in the Minors...OKC has scored three or fewer runs 37 times this season and is now 2-35 in those games and has lost the last 12 in a row.

Summer Dip: Following an 11-2 win in Sugar Land June 11, OKC's record was 37-27 - tied for the team's best record of the season at 10 games above .500. Since then, OKC is 15-28 with the worst record in the PCL during that time and is one of two Triple-A teams with 15 wins during that stretch - tied for the fewest wins among all 30 teams...Since June 12, OKC's .245 AVG and 194 runs scored are last in the league, while OKC's 362 hits are second-fewest during the span. On the pitching side, OKC's 5.32 ERA is fifth-highest and 251 runs allowed are fifth-most while the team's 392 hits allowed are fourth-fewest out of 10 teams...This is the first time this season OKC's overall record has dipped to three games below .500 and this is the latest into a season OKC has held a record below .500 since Sept. 5, 2021 (52-53). It's the first time at all the team's record has been three games under .500 since June 17, 2021 (17-20). OKC has not held a record four games below .500 since June 15, 2021 (16-20)...After putting up a +106 run differential through 64 games, the team owns a -57 run differential over the last 43 games. Nine of the last 12 losses have been by at least four runs, including all seven of OKC's losses against El Paso this season. OKC has been outscored, 37-16, during the current series.

On the Hunt: Hunter Feduccia walked to extend his career-best on-base streak to 30 games last night. The on-base streak is the longest of the season by an OKC player, is the longest active streak in the PCL and tied for the second-longest on-base streak in the league overall this season. The last OKC player with an on-base streak of at least 30 games was 2023 PCL MVP Michael Busch, who reached base in 39 straight games June 30-Aug. 16, 2023...During his streak that started June 6, Feduccia has 27 hits with 17 RBI, 29 walks and 12 runs scored with a .452 OBP...On Wednesday night in San Diego, Feduccia became the sixth OKC player this season to make his Major League debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Climbing Up the Charts: Drew Avans picked up two walks last night to extend his on-base streak to 22 games - the fourth-longest active streak in the league and his second of the season of at least 22 games, as he also reached base in 25 straight games May 31-July 1...He has 16 hits and 21 walks during his current on-base streak that started July 4...Avans has 104 hits with OKC in 2024 - second-most on the team - and throughout the season has established new Bricktown-era career records for walks (245) and triples (25). He ranks second all-time in the Bricktown era with 434 career games and 110 stolen bases, while ranking second in hits (419) and tied for third in doubles (78). Kelly Dransfeldt (1999-2002) is the Bricktown-era leader in both games (502) and hits (448)...Avans ranks second in the league with 78 runs and 64 walks, third with seven triples, fourth with 28 stolen bases and eighth with 104 hits...This is the third straight season Avans has surpassed 100 hits with Oklahoma City.

Rehab Clinic: Los Angeles Dodgers relievers Brusdar Graterol and Michael Grove each pitched Saturday to continue their Major League Rehab Assignments...Graterol pitched in parts of two innings and retired three of four batters faced with one strikeout...Grove appeared in the second game of back-to-back outings and struck out the only batter he faced...A total of four Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers are currently on rehab assignments with OKC, along with Walker Buehler and Ryan Brasier.

Attack of the Crooked Number: El Paso scored five runs in the first inning last night and three more runs in the fifth inning, marking the sixth straight game OKC surrendered an inning of three or more runs. The team has now allowed nine separate innings of three-plus runs over the last 44 innings pitched...The five-run first inning marked the sixth time in the last 26 games an opponent notched an inning of five-plus runs...Opponents have had 24 different innings of three-plus runs over the last 27 games and 19 in the last 22 games. There's been at least one inning with three-plus runs in 13 of the last 22 games (2-11) and at least one big inning in 16 of the last 27 games (3-13)...OKC has now allowed at least six runs overall in five straight games (37 R) and in six of the last seven games (47 R). OKC had not allowed at least six runs in at least four straight games until this current stretch.

Stealing the Show: El Paso stole at least eight bases for the second time in three games last night, going 8-for-8. The Chihuahuas previously stole 10 bases Thursday - the most allowed in a game by OKC during the MLBAM era (2005-present). The Chihuahuas are now 21-for-21 over the first five games this series...Only twice this season has a PCL team stole eight or more bases in a game and both times have been achieved by El Paso this series against Oklahoma City...Prior to Thursday, the last time a PCL team had 10 stolen bases in a game was Fresno against Las Vegas April 10, 2011...OKC's 172 stolen bases allowed this season are most in the PCL and second-most in Triple-A. Opponents have 48 stolen bases over last the 14 games, going 48-for-52 (92.3 percent), including 42 steals over the last 10 games (42-for-45), with five games of five or more steals.

Around the Horn: Diego Cartaya hit a booming two-run homer to left field in the second inning Saturday, traveling an estimated 427 feet for the 10th longest homer by an OKC player this season. The team has homered in three straight games for the first time since July 5-9...Brendon Davis went 2-for-4 with a double last night, and over the last four games, he is 6-for-15 with three extra-base hits...Kody Hoese has hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 9-for-27...With last night's loss, OKC is now just 6-16 over the last 22 road games beginning June 12, including losses in six of the last seven. The team was 20-14 through the first 34 road games of the season...Regardless of today's result, OKC will lose the series and has now lost or split seven straight six-game series (0-3-4).

