Express Lose Series Finale, 4-1, to Space Cowboys

August 4, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (15-17 | 52-54) fell 4-1 in Sunday's series finale against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (20-12 | 69-38) at Dell Diamond. The Space Cowboys took the series five games to one.

Round Rock starter RHP Ryan Garcia (0-1, 3.00) was tagged with the loss despite tossing 5.0 shutout innings to start his 6.0-inning appearance. Garcia allowed two runs, four hits and one walk with eight strikeouts in his Triple-A debut. Sugar Land starter RHP Ryan Gusto (6-2, 3.88) got the win after throwing 7.1 scoreless frames that included four hits, one walk and six punchouts. Space Cowboys RHP Wander Suero earned his second straight save, and 24 th of the year, tossing one shutout inning to close out the game.

Along the Train Tracks:

Sugar Land broke the 0-0 tie in the top of the sixth inning when 3B Shay Whitcomb hit a two-run home run.

Whitcomb provided the Space Cowboys with two more runs in the seventh inning as a two-RBI single increased the lead to 4-0.

Round Rock avoided the shutout with one run in the bottom of the eighth. SS Jax Biggers worked a two-out walk before scoring when a single from LF Trevor Hauver led to a Sugar Land error.

E-Train Excerpts:

RHP Ryan Garcia made his Triple-A debut on Sunday and opened his start with 5.0 shutout innings that included eight strikeouts. The lone runs that Garcia allowed both came on a two-run home run in the sixth inning.

Round Rock 1B Blaine Crim finished 1-for-4 and he has now reached base in 28 consecutive games, which is the second-longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League. He also has a hit in 25 of his last 28 games.

Express RHP Daniel Robert made his first appearance since being optioned on July 21. Robert threw 1.0 inning in relief and allowed no runs, no hits, one walk and one strikeout.

Next up: Round Rock heads to Oklahoma City for a six-game series beginning Tuesday, August 6. Neither team has announced a starting pitcher. First pitch at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT.

