Tacoma Defiance Transfers Faysal Bettache to FC Tulsa

July 25, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Tacoma Defiance News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance announced today that it has transferred midfielder Faysal Bettache to USL Championship side FC Tulsa. Financial terms were not disclosed. Bettache has seven goals and three assists in in 17 appearances for Tacoma this season after joining the team prior to the start of the campaign from St. Louis CITY 2.

"The club is grateful for all that Faysal brought to Defiance during his time here," said Sounders FC Director of Development Wade Webber. "While he will always be a valued member of our team, we are excited he gets the opportunity to continue his career in a very competitive environment in the USL Championship and know that his career will only benefit from his experience with FC Tulsa."

Bettache has appeared in all but one of Tacoma's 18 matches so far this season (starting 14), scoring a team-high seven goals, tied for 10th in MLS NEXT Pro, while adding three assists. The 24-year-old recorded a brace against Colorado Rapids 2 on March 25 and Ventura County FC on June 1. He also scored a stoppage-time, game-winning goal against Sporting Kansas City II in a 4-3 comeback victory on July 7.

"I want to thank Faysal for all that he's given to the team this season," said Tacoma Defiance Head Coach Hervé Diese. "His level of play, competitiveness and skill will all be missed, and I know we are all excited to see how he continues to develop as a player as he begins this next chapter."

Prior joining Tacoma, Bettache played for St. Louis CITY 2 in 2023, appearing in 27 matches (24 starts) in MLSNP play, tallying nine goals and two assists. Before joining St. Louis, the London, England native spent most of his career in Queens Park Rangers FC's system at the Academy, U-18 and U-21 levels, including a loan to Billericay Town FC for part of the 2019-2020 season. Over the course of his time with QPR, the midfielder made 13 appearances for the club in all competitions before being loaned to Oldham Athletic in 2021, where he made 13 appearances in all competitions, tallying one assist. He was then loaned to Aldershot of the National League for part of the 2022-2023 campaign, making seven appearances before joining St. Louis.

Currently riding a five-match unbeaten streak (4-0-1), Tacoma sits third place in the Pacific Division with 30 points (9-7-2). Following at 4-4 draw against LAFC on June 20, Defiance continues its 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign with a home fixture against Minnesota United FC 2 on Sunday, August 4 at Starfire Stadium (12:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).

TRANSACTION: Tacoma Defiance transfers midfielder Faysal Bettache to USL Championship side FC Tulsa on July 25, 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed.

