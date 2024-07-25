Huntsville City FC to Host Second Annual Space Night on Saturday, July 27

July 25, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club will host rivals Atlanta United 2 for the second time this season on Saturday, July 27 at 7 p.m. CT at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium, presented by the Wicks Family Foundation.

Here are five things to know about Saturday's match, airing live on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV.

Saturday's match will celebrate all things space. Ahead of kickoff, attendees can participate in a variety of activities and exhibits. During the game, fans can grab some space night merchandise, or a moonshine cocktail dubbed The Dark Side of the Moon. After the final whistle, everyone is welcome to come down to the field and gaze at the stars through NASA telescopes.

The Boys in Blue earned a come from behind win in its first ever meeting with Atlanta United 2, a 4-2 victory on July 23, 2023. After trailing 2-1 in the 70th minute, Huntsville scored three unanswered goals through Azaad Liadi, Nebiyou Perry, and Kemy Amiche to seal three points on the road. Overall, HCFC is 1W-2L-0D against Atlanta United 2, including a 3-2 loss on May 18 at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium despite a second half brace from Forster Ajago.

Assistant coach Zach Herold will face his former employer on Saturday for the second time this season. Herold spent five years as a coach at the Atlanta United Academy before joining Huntsville City FC as an assistant coach this year. Additionally, Huntsville will face off with former player/coach John Berner, who signed with Atlanta in the offseason as a goalkeeper.

Along with being Huntsville's leader in minutes played this season, midfielder Jony Bolaños ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference (1,489). Bolaños is the only Huntsville player to start every match this season, and is one of 10 players to make at least 10 appearances this season, along with goalkeeper Ben Martino, defenders Chris Applewhite, Fernando Ciceron, Tomás Ritondale and Joel Sangwa, midfielders Isaiah Jones, Faiz Opande and Ollie Wright, and forward Adem Sipić.

Defender Joey Skinner will make his 35th appearance as a Boy in Blue in his next match, making him the third Huntsville player to reach that milestone along with Jony Bolaños and Ollie Wright.

