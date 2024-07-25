Preview: Chattanooga FC vs Orlando City B

July 25, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release







Chattanooga FC looks to return to winning ways when it hosts Orlando City B for the second time this season on Saturday evening.

"It's always easier to say, but it's one of those times where we just have to keep working hard and try and create our own luck again."

These words from captain Alex McGrath accurately describe where the team is at this stage of the season. While results have not been what anyone has wanted, the team's performance at Carolina Core had plenty of signs of encouragement that the ship is headed in the right direction: communication, togetherness and the creation of higher-quality chances, among others.

This will be the third and final encounter against Orlando City B in the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro regular season. CFC has the edge in the head-to-head with a shootout win at home on May 4th and a shootout win in Kissimmee on June 13th against the Young Lions.

Coach's Corner

Sporting Director and Head Coach Rod Underwood previewed the third and final matchup of the regular season with Orlando City B.

"Now it's just about getting back to our core principles and our fundamental way of playing, building confidence, continue to build morale, continue to connect the guys, and those are things we feel will get us back on the right track and create some opportunities that bounce our way.

"We did a good job grabbing points early in the season. That's really helped us. Now we just need to look at continuing to grab more to put ourselves in a good spot to be successful through the playoffs.

"Against Orlando, we need to get in the game early, stay in the game early, and really keeping them out of their rhythm. I think that will give us a good shot."

Know the Opponent

Orlando City B travelled to face New York Red Bulls II this past weekend and grabbed a 1-1 draw and lost 8-7 in the shootout for the extra point.

The CFC backline will need to be alert against forward Shak Mohammed who scored Orlando's lone goal in the teams' first meeting back in May. Mohammed is also Orlando's leading goalscorer with seven goals.

The Young Lions are coached by the youngest head coach in MLS NEXT Pro history, Manuel Goldberg (30), who spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach for the side.

Head-to-head, 2024 season (CFC/ORL)

Goals scored: 29/30

Goals conceded: 26/27

Shots conceded: 232/252

Shots on target: 89/90

Shots and clear-cut chances: 212/234

Clear-cut chances: 17/14

Corner kicks: 67/95

Cross from open play: 94/102

Goals from outside penalty area: 3/7

Headed goals: 6/2

Penalty kicks: 3/4

Converted penalty kicks: 2/3

Shots off the goal frame: 23/27

Goals by substitutes: 5/6

Passes from open play: 8,373/6,080

Successful long passes from open play: 255/228

Watch: Chattanooga FC's 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Midseason Report

Know before you go

For fans arriving at Finley Stadium on Saturday, the Foundry Gate (off Reggie White Boulevard) will NOT be open for public entry and exit at the match. St. Elmo Gates South and Chestnut South Entrance will be the two points of entry for fans.

Match info

Venue: Finley Stadium | Chattanooga, Tennessee

Kick-off: 7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday July 27

Broadcast: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Talent: James Hadnot

Audio stream: CFC on Mixlr | Talent: Gabriel Schray

Referees:

John Matto

Head Referee

Jackson Krauser

Assistant Referee 1

James Duling

Assistant Referee 2

Joshua Belk

4th Official

