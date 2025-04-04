Chattanooga Football Club Signs Midfielder Colin Thomas

April 4, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) today announced it has signed midfielder Colin Thomas to a one-year contract with a club option for a further year.

Thomas joins CFC having most recently played for Wake Forest. During his time with the Demon Deacons, Thomas made 45 starts in 81 appearances and tallied more than 3,400 minutes in the midfield.

Thomas was a member of the 2024 Wake Forest team that won the program's fourth-ever ACC Championship. Additionally, Thomas was named to the ACC Academic Honor Roll in 2020-21, 2022-23 and 2023-24.

"Colin has proven himself through an extended trial period," said Chattanooga FC Technical Director Sebastian Giraldo. "He is a technical, versatile athlete who can play multiple positions and is adaptable to different playing styles. He has great experience from being a key contributor for Wake Forest these past seasons."

"We've tracked Colin throughout his college career," said Chattanooga FC Head Coach Chris Nugent. "He has a lot of attacking ideas and gives us something a little bit different that aligns with what we want as well. He has the ability to attack, unlock defenses and influence games, and we're excited for him to join the group."

Thomas expressed his excitement upon signing for Chattanooga Football Club.

"I'm incredibly excited to join such a historic club that has a rich legacy in American soccer," said Thomas. "I'm honored to have the opportunity to play for a team with such passionate fans. It's truly special, and I'm looking forward to representing the club both on and off the field. Hopefully I can help build on its proud history.

Joining a community-focused club like CFC means a lot to me. It's always held true that soccer is more than just a game. It's ultimately a way to bring people together. I'm excited to contribute to that sense of unity and of course make a positive impact both on the field and within the community."

Thomas will wear the number 19 jersey.

PLAYER PROFILE

Name: Colin Thomas

Pronunciation: KAH-lin TAH-mus

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-7

Date of Birth: February 7, 2002

Citizenship: USA

Previous team: Wake Forest University

TRANSACTION: Chattanooga FC signs midfielder Colin Thomas to a one-year deal with a club option for a further year.

