Timbers2 Host North Texas SC on Saturday

Timbers2 kicks off April by hosting North Texas SC on Saturday at Providence Park; kickoff is 1 p.m. (Pacific). Tickets for the match are FREE.

Free Admission - Get Your Tickets

Come support T2!

Saturday April 6 - 1pm Kickoff.

How to Watch

Saturday's match airs live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The Storyline

Timbers2 (8th in West, 0-1-2, 3pts) has picked up points in their last two matches. After falling in their season opener to Real Monarchs, T2 has earned three points from their last two draws, including a penalty shootout win over The Town FC. Last weekend they took the fight to British Columbia, battling Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 to a 1-1 draw. T2 forward Reo Revaldo enjoyed a refreshing moment in the 84th minute, scoring his first goal for the club following nearly a year of recovery from an achilles injury in 2024.

North Texas SC (8th in West, 1-2-1, 4pts) have experienced a little bit of everything after four matches. They have been on the receiving end of two blowouts where they were outscored 8-1 in Matchdays 1 and 3. They also carried out a dramatic 3-2 win over Whitecaps FC 2 in which they were up 3-0 in the first half in Matchday 2. As they prepare for their first trip to the Pacific Northwest in 2025, North Texas SC comes off a wild 3-3 draw with Sporting KC II, where they lost a 3-1 lead and ultimately lost the ensuing penalty shootout to miss out on the bonus point.

