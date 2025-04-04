Colorado Rapids 2 Take on Western Conference Leaders St. Louis CITY2

April 4, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 will take on St. Louis CITY2 in the team's third match of the season on Sunday afternoon at Energizer Park. Kickoff on April 6 is set for 3:00 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Colorado is coming off its second bye-week of the year after facing rivals Real Monarchs in week three of MLS NEXT Pro play. Despite securing an early lead against a Monarchs side that suffered two red cards, the Rapids couldn't manage to hang on to three points on the night, ending the match in a 2-2 draw. The two sides faced off in their first MLS NEXT Pro shootout of the season where the Rapids fell to the home side in a 7-6 result.

Homegrown midfielder Sam Bassett kicked off the night in the 33rd minute, scoring his first professional goal off a free kick opportunity. The goal earned him a nomination for the MLS NEXT Pro Goal of the Matchday.

First team midfielder Daouda Amadou also earned his first goal of the season in the 58th minute off of a corner kick delivery from defender Anderson Rosa. The goal marked the second of Amadou's career with Rapids 2 while Rosa earned the first offensive contribution of his professional career.

Other notable accomplishments for the night included a first-time professional appearance for forward Mamadou Billo Diop and Rapids 2 debuts for Rosa, goalkeeper Nico Hansen and SuperDraft pick Alex Harris.

Rapids 2 will continue to search for its first win of the year this weekend against Western Conference leaders St. Louis CITY2. CITY2 has yet to drop points this season, establishing a 3-0-1 unbeaten record to kick off the year.

St. Louis' most recent game saw the team go head-to-head with Austin FC II. Both teams were held scoreless in regular time, resulting in a shootout. CITY2 was able to get the best of Austin and two points on the night in a 5-4 shootout result.

The CITY2 goalkeepers have been busy between the sticks, recording four consecutive matches with clean sheets, becoming one of two clubs to have not conceded any goals this season.

In the all-time series between the two clubs, Colorado has a slight edge with a 3-2-2 winning record. In 2024, the sides faced each other on three occasions with the Rapids recording one win to St. Louis' two wins.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.