Inter Miami CF II Prepares to Face Atlanta United 2 on the Road

April 4, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (1W-1L-1D, 4 points) prepares to face Atlanta United 2 (0W-1L-2D, 2 points) for the first away fixture of the season on Sunday, April 6 at Fifth Third Bank Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET for MLS NEXT Pro Matchday 4.

Where to Watch

Subscribe to the MLS NEXT Pro Season Pass on Apple TV to tune in to the game.

Previous Meetings

Inter Miami II and Atlanta United 2 have faced each other on six occasions. The last meeting between the two ended in a hard-fought 0-1 victory for the Herons at Fifth Third Bank Stadium back in September of last year.

The other matchups have resulted in two victories for the Herons, two draws, and one loss.

Scouting Report

Atlanta United 2 will visit Chase Stadium having yet to pick up their first victory of the season in MLS NEXT Pro.

The opposition's attack will feature former Inter Miami forward and last season's top scorer, Ryan Carmichael, who will face some familiar faces in this thrilling fixture.

