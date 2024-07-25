Real Monarchs Trade International Roster Spot

July 25, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Monarchs announce the trade of one International Roster Slot to Carolina Core FC for an undisclosed amount.

Carolina Core FC will hold on to the International spot until December 31, 2025 before it returns back to the Monarchs. Real Monarchs will receive an undisclosed amount for loaning out their International Roster Slot.

Transaction: Real Monarchs trade one International Roster Slot to Carolina Core FC for allocation money.

Real Monarchs (4-10-3, 17pts, 12th in West) return home to Zions Bank Stadium to host Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 this Sunday. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. with broadcast available on mlsnextpro.com.

