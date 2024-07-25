Colorado Rapids 2 Head up North for Second Matchup of Season with Minnesota United FC 2

July 25, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo - Colorado Rapids 2 (4-10-3, 16 pts.) hits the road for a matchup with Minnesota United FC 2 (4-10-1, 14 pts.) on Friday night. Kickoff at National Sports Center Stadium is set for 6:00 p.m. MT (MLSNEXTPro.com).

Rapids 2 will look to avenge their previous performance against Minnesota after falling at home in late May. The Loons won the match 0-2 at DICK'S Sporting Good's Park, but since then, the club has yet to win a match in regulation in their last seven attempts.

Colorado had their fair share of chances in that match against Minnesota and led in most attacking stat categories but were unable to find the back of the net following their promising chances. Goals from Patrick Weah and Malik Khan were the difference for the visitors that gave them all three points in the contest.

Despite their previous loss against Minnesota, Rapids 2 are coming off a solid victory at home over North Texas SC. A brace from Antony García propelled his side to a 2-0 win at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium last weekend. García earned Player of the Matchday honors in MLS NEXT Pro after recording his second brace of the season and his fifth and sixth goals of 2024.

Ethan Bandré stood strong in net for Rapids 2, posting three saves to secure the club's first clean sheet of the season in MLS NEXT Pro play.

Minnesota will enter Friday's match in the midst of a cold spell where the club has yet to win a match over their last seven. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw at home against Austin FC II. After falling down 0-2, a penalty kick goal from Rory O'Driscoll and an Austin own goal brought Minnesota level in the final ten minutes of the match to secure a point and force a shootout. The home side would eventually earn the second point after coming out on top 3-2 in the kicks from the mark.

Rapids 2 has an opportunity to stretch together multiple positive results in Friday's matchup as they look to make their way up the Western Conference standings in the second half of the 2024 schedule.

