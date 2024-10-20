Tacoma Defiance Hosts Ventura County FC Tonight at Starfire Stadium in the Western Conference Quarterfinals
October 20, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Tacoma Defiance News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance (13-10-5, 46 points) hosts Ventura County FC (8-9-11, 43 points) on Sunday, October 20 in the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference Quarterfinals at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV).
Tacoma finished the regular season in second place in the Pacific Division and fourth place in the Western Conference.
Defiance and Ventura County have met three times this season, with the Southern California leading the series 2-0-1.
This marks the third-straight playoff appearance for Tacoma, making the postseason in every year of MLS NEXT Pro's existence.
Tacoma scored 59 goals this season in the regular season, tied for the most in MLS NEXT Pro. Chris Aquino led all Defiance players with 10 goals.
Should Defiance win on Sunday, it would advance to the Western Conference Semifinals with the opponent and match details being announced at a later date.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent: James Hadnot
Images from this story
|
Tacoma Defiance defender Travian Sousa
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from October 20, 2024
- Tacoma Defiance Hosts Ventura County FC Tonight at Starfire Stadium in the Western Conference Quarterfinals - Tacoma Defiance
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tacoma Defiance Stories
- Tacoma Defiance Hosts Ventura County FC Tonight at Starfire Stadium in the Western Conference Quarterfinals
- Tacoma Defiance to Host Ventura County FC in Western Conference Quarterfinals
- Tacoma Defiance Loses 5-0 to St. Louis CITY2 on Sunday Afternoon at CITYPARK
- Tacoma Defiance Travels to St. Louis CITY2 on Sunday for Decision Day Matchup
- Tacoma Defiance Wins 2-0 over Houston Dynamo 2 Sunday Night at Starfire Stadium