Tacoma Defiance Hosts Ventura County FC Tonight at Starfire Stadium in the Western Conference Quarterfinals

RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance (13-10-5, 46 points) hosts Ventura County FC (8-9-11, 43 points) on Sunday, October 20 in the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference Quarterfinals at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

Tacoma finished the regular season in second place in the Pacific Division and fourth place in the Western Conference.

Defiance and Ventura County have met three times this season, with the Southern California leading the series 2-0-1.

This marks the third-straight playoff appearance for Tacoma, making the postseason in every year of MLS NEXT Pro's existence.

Tacoma scored 59 goals this season in the regular season, tied for the most in MLS NEXT Pro. Chris Aquino led all Defiance players with 10 goals.

Should Defiance win on Sunday, it would advance to the Western Conference Semifinals with the opponent and match details being announced at a later date.

