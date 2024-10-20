Chicago Fire FC II Advances to MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Semifinals with 5-4 Penalty Shootout Victory against Orlando City B

Bridgeview, Ill. - Chicago Fire FC II advanced to the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Semifinals with a 5-4 victory in a penalty kick shootout against Orlando City B on Sunday afternoon at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview. The two teams battled to a 1-1 draw in regulation and overtime before Chicago scored all five of their penalty kicks to advance to the next round of the playoffs.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 24th minute when Yutaro Tsukada carried the ball up the left flank and slipped a ball through traffic into the box just behind the Fire defense. Jack Lynn received the pass while facing Jeff Gal one-on-one. Lynn controlled with a few touches before placing it around Gal for the goal.

Chicago tied it up just before halftime in the 45+1st minute by way of 2024 MLS NEXT Pro regular season Golden Boot winner, David Poreba. Christian Koffi carried the ball up the left side and into the left side of the box. Koffi squared a pass to his right, where Poreba connected with one touch to send the ball into Orlando's goal.

Tied 1-1 at the end of regulation, the game continued with two 15-minute extra time periods before the advancing team was determined by kicks from the spot. Chicago kicked second and the penalty kicks were even until Orlando's Favian Loyola hit the right post on the visitors' fifth kick. Defender Jean Diouf stepped up and powered his shot past Mercado.

Following the Conference Quarterfinals, the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs will continue the weekend of October 25 with the Conference Semifinals, where the Pick-Your-Opponent format will again be used. In the second round, the highest remaining seed in each conference will select and host an opponent from the two lowest seeded teams and the two remaining Clubs will face each other.

The Conference Finals will return to the traditional bracket format and take place the weekend of November 1, with the postseason culminating the weekend of November 8 with MLS NEXT Pro Cup. All Playoff matches and MLS NEXT Pro Cup will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Box Score:

Chicago Fire FC II 1(5):1(4) Orlando City B

Chicago Fire II: Poreba (scored), Osorio (scored), Soudan (scored), Hlyut (scored), Diouf (scored)

Orlando City B: Freeman (scored), Valencia (scored), Rivera (scored), Reid-Brown (scored), Loyola (missed)

Goals:

ORL - Lynn (Tsukada) (WATCH) 24'

CHI - Poreba (Koffi) (WATCH) 45+1'

Discipline:

CHI - Poreba (Yellow Card) 26'

ORL - Petrasso (Yellow Card) 38'

ORL - Guske (Yellow Card) 56'

CHI - Reynolds (Yellow Card) 85'

CHI - Shokalook (Yellow Card) 90+3'

CHI - Soudan (Yellow Card) 90+4'

CHI - Koffi (Yellow Card) 101'

ORL - Rivera (Yellow Card) 104'

ORL - Mercado (Yellow Card) 119'

Chicago Fire FC II: GK Gal, D Rochester, D Konincks, D Diouf, D Reynolds (Soudan,); M Oregel Jr. (Shokalook, 86'), M Casas Jr. (Calle,), M Prpa (Osorio, 63'); F Koffi (Hlyut, 117'), F Glasgow, F Poreba (capt.)

Substitutes not used: GK Stechnij, D Blake

Orlando City B: GK Mercado; D Freeman, D Kibunguchy, D Williams, D Petrasso (Reid-Brown, 77'); M Guske, M Almaguer, M Mohammed (Rivera, 63'), M Solis (Valencia, 77'), M Tsukada (Cocca, 89'); F Lynn (Loyola, 77')

Substitutes not used: F Ellis, D Platts, GK Rojas, M Taifi

Stats Summary: CHI / ORL

Shots: 22 / 19

Shots on Goal: 5 / 9

Passing Accuracy: 85.1% / 79.6%

Saves: 8 / 3

Corners: 9 / 9

Fouls: 32 / 16

Offsides: 2 / 0

Possession: 56.6% / 43.4%

Referee: Jeremy Scheer

Assistant Referee 1: Nicholas Balcer

Assistant Referee 2: Jennifer Garner

4th Official: Ryan Shanklin

