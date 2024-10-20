FC Cincinnati 2 Fall to Crown Legacy in Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

October 20, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 suffered defeat against Crown Legacy FC, 2-1, Sunday night at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium in the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. The Orange and Blue end the year having finished first in the Eastern Conference Regular Season with a record of 16-8-4 and 54 points.

All three goals were scored in the final ten minutes of the match. Stefan Chirila opened the scoring in the 80th minute to give the Orange and Blue a 1-0 lead. But Crown Legacy responded three minutes later through Willian Paredes. Tyger Smalls scored the match winner in the first minute of stoppage time to see CLFC advance.

FC CINCINNATI 2 GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati 2 vs Crown Legacy FC

Date: October 20, 2024

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs - Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Venue: Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium

Kickoff: 7:03 p.m. ET

Weather: 63 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-F

CIN: 0-1-1

CLFC: 0-2-2

CIN - Stefan Chirila (Mangione) 80'

CLFC - Willian Paredes (Mirkovic) 83', Tyger Smalls (Toklomati) 90'+1

LINEUPS

CIN: Paul Walters, London Aghedo, Brian Schaefer, Gaël Gibert, Moises Tablante (Jesus Castellano 90'+2), Yair Ramos (Alejandro Guido 85'), Nico Benalcazar (C), Amir Daley, Peter Mangione (Ben Stitz 90'+2), Kenji Mboma Dem, Stefan Chirila

Substitutes not used: Hunter Morse, Yeiner Valoyes, Connor Stout, Justin Hylton, Brandon Kristel, Andrei Chirila

Head Coach: Tyrone Marshall

CLFC: Chituru Odunze, Julian Bravo, Willian Paredes, Jack Neeley (C), Nicholas Scardina, Cam Duke (Dylan Sing 46'), Erik Boardman (Filip Mirkovic 82'), Aron John, Nimfasha Berchimas (Tyger Smalls 64'), Idan Toklomati (James Nyandjo 90'+5), Brandon Cambridge

Substitutes not used: Isaac Walker, Brian Romero, Phillip Mayaka, Josue Rodrigues

Head Coach: Kevin Sawchak

STATS SUMMARY: CIN/CLFC

Shots: 17 / 9

Shots on Goal: 8 / 3

Saves: 1 / 7

Corner Kicks: 9 / 2

Fouls: 20 / 18

Offside: 0 / 1

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CIN - Brian Schaefer (Yellow Card) 34'

CLFC - Tyger Smalls (Yellow Card) 90'+6

OFFICIALS 

Referee: JC Griggs

Ast. Referees: Art Arustamyan, Tom Felice

Fourth Official: Kyle Johnston

