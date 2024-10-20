New York City FC II Season Ended by Philadelphia Union II

October 20, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC suffered a narrow defeat against the Philadelphia Union II in the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs. City created a number of good chances throughout the game and were unfortunate not to take the lead themselves during what was a tight game. The hosts eventually took the lead in the 86th minute through CJ Olney, and although City battled until the final whistle they could not find an equalizer. That condemned them to a 1-0 defeat and ended their participation in the playoffs.

Match Recap

New York City FC II hoped to make history on Sunday when they took on the Philadelphia Union II in the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs.

This was City's first involvement in the postseason and they were keen to kick things off with a victory.

The Union II were allowed to pick their opponent, per MLS NEXT Pro rules, after finishing in the top three of the Eastern Conference, and selected a meeting with Matt Pilkington's side at Subaru Park.

Pilkington named a strong side for the game and was able to call upon Christian McFarlane to bolster the defensive line.

In a meeting between the top two scoring teams in the Eastern Conference, attacking intent was never likely to be in short supply, but that didn't produce much in the way of clear-cut chances early on.

As the game began to settle both teams made headway in the final third, and that saw Philadelphia come close to scoring through David Vazquez.

The midfielder was found at the back post thanks to a cross from Francis Westfield, but could not make clean contact with the ball, and eventually, City were able to clear the ball away.

Then it was Markus Anderson's turn to flash a fierce drive just wide of Alex Rando's post after pouncing on a loose ball on the edge of the area.

At the other end, Jonathan Jiménez almost caught out goalkeeper Andrew Rick after he charged down an attempted clearance, but the ball bounced harmlessly wide of goal.

City would arguably create the best chance of the half in the 43rd minute after great work down the left from McFarlane. His run and cross found Taylor Calheira six yards out, but the forward's header was well-saved by Rick.

The second half saw Philadelphia register an early look at goal through Vazquez just minutes in after the 18-year-old cut inside from the right and fired off a shot that forced a good save from Rando.

Both sides were giving it everything to try and find an advantage. A quick counter from City almost saw Calheira and Jiménez combine to break the deadlock after the former sprang the offside trap. His precise pullback found Jiménez inside the area, but the shot was blocked and Philadelphia managed to clear it from danger.

Baiera - who had been a nuisance all game down the right - almost got a look at goal in the 78th minute after a brilliant driving run through the middle, but saw a last-ditch tackle from Neil Pierre deny him.

Despite that momentum, City would fall behind in the 86th minute through CJ Olney after he sprang the offside trap and finished from a narrow-angle.

Pilkington would turn to his bench in stoppage time and introduce Camil Azzam Ruiz, Stevo Bednarsky, and Ronald Arévalo for Jiménez, McFarlane, and Jake Rozhansky.

City battled until the final whistle, but they could not find an equalizer, with Olney's strike enough to see Philadelphia advance to the next round of the playoffs at the expense of New York City FC II.

What's Next

Check back to newyorkcityfc.com for more updates on New York City FC II's 2025 season.

