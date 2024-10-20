Philadelphia Union II advance to MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Semifinals

October 20, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II returned to Subaru Park to host their first playoff game in the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against New York City FC II on Sunday evening, winning 1-0. The first half remained scoreless with Union II outshooting New York II six to five. In the second half, Homegrown midfielder CJ Olney opened the scoring in the 86th minute to break the tie and win the match for Union II. Homegrown goalkeeper Andrew Rick earned his first clean sheet of the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs. With the win over NYCFC II, Union II will now select their next opponent on Tuesday, October 22 for the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Semifinals. The match will be the second playoff game in Union II history hosted at Subaru Park.

Philadelphia Union II 1 - New York City FC II 0

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Sunday, October 20, 2024

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Nabil Bensalah

AR1: Zeno Cho

AR2: Nicholas Seymour

4TH: Jalen Gray

Weather: 75 degrees and sunny.

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - CJ Olney (Pierre) 86'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

PHI - Kellan LeBlanc (caution) 87'

PHI - Frankie Westfield Pariano (caution) 89'

LINEUP

Philadelphia Union II: Andrew Rick, Frankie Westfield, Carlos Rojas, Neil Pierre, Gavin Wetzel, Nicholas Pariano (Olwethu Makhanya 90+3'), CJ Olney, David Vazquez, Cavan Sullivan (Kellan LeBlanc 83'), Markus Anderson (Jamir Berdecio 90+2'), Edward Davis (Sal Olivas 63').

Substitutes not used: Jose Riasco, Mike Sheridan, Jamir Johnson, Zach Mastrodimos, Giovanny Sequera.

New York City FC II: Alex Rando, Chris Tiao, Samuel Owusu, Rio Hope-Gund, Christian McFarlane (Ronald Arevalo 90'), Jonathan Shore, Jake Rozhansky (Stevo Bednarsky 90+1'), Drew Baiera, Taylor Calheira, Jonathan Jimenez (Azzam Ruiz 90+1'), Maximo Carrizo.

Substitutes not used: Klevis Haxhari, Kofi Hope-Gund, Nicholas Kapanadze, Matthew Leong, Julien Lacher, Jonathan Lopez.

TEAM NOTES

Philadelphia Union II won its first MLS NEXT Pro Playoff game. The win is the organization's second overall victory, joining the Bethlehem Steel FC in 2018.

Homegrown midfielder CJ Olney scored his first goal of the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs.

Defender Neil Pierre picked up his first assist of the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs.

Homegrown goalkeeper Andrew Rick earned his first cleansheet of the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs.

Philadelphia Union II will return home to Subaru Park to host its second playoff game in the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Semifinals against (TBD), the match is scheduled to take place on (TBD).

