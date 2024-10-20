Philadelphia Union II advance to MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Semifinals
October 20, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Philadelphia Union II News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II returned to Subaru Park to host their first playoff game in the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against New York City FC II on Sunday evening, winning 1-0. The first half remained scoreless with Union II outshooting New York II six to five. In the second half, Homegrown midfielder CJ Olney opened the scoring in the 86th minute to break the tie and win the match for Union II. Homegrown goalkeeper Andrew Rick earned his first clean sheet of the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs. With the win over NYCFC II, Union II will now select their next opponent on Tuesday, October 22 for the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Semifinals. The match will be the second playoff game in Union II history hosted at Subaru Park.
Philadelphia Union II will return home to Subaru Park to host its second playoff game in the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Semifinals against (TBD), the match is scheduled to take place on (TBD).
Philadelphia Union II 1 - New York City FC II 0
Subaru Park (Chester, PA)
Sunday, October 20, 2024
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
REF: Nabil Bensalah
AR1: Zeno Cho
AR2: Nicholas Seymour
4TH: Jalen Gray
Weather: 75 degrees and sunny.
GOALS/ASSISTS
PHI - CJ Olney (Pierre) 86'
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
PHI - Kellan LeBlanc (caution) 87'
PHI - Frankie Westfield Pariano (caution) 89'
LINEUP
Philadelphia Union II: Andrew Rick, Frankie Westfield, Carlos Rojas, Neil Pierre, Gavin Wetzel, Nicholas Pariano (Olwethu Makhanya 90+3'), CJ Olney, David Vazquez, Cavan Sullivan (Kellan LeBlanc 83'), Markus Anderson (Jamir Berdecio 90+2'), Edward Davis (Sal Olivas 63').
Substitutes not used: Jose Riasco, Mike Sheridan, Jamir Johnson, Zach Mastrodimos, Giovanny Sequera.
New York City FC II: Alex Rando, Chris Tiao, Samuel Owusu, Rio Hope-Gund, Christian McFarlane (Ronald Arevalo 90'), Jonathan Shore, Jake Rozhansky (Stevo Bednarsky 90+1'), Drew Baiera, Taylor Calheira, Jonathan Jimenez (Azzam Ruiz 90+1'), Maximo Carrizo.
Substitutes not used: Klevis Haxhari, Kofi Hope-Gund, Nicholas Kapanadze, Matthew Leong, Julien Lacher, Jonathan Lopez.
TEAM NOTES
Philadelphia Union II won its first MLS NEXT Pro Playoff game. The win is the organization's second overall victory, joining the Bethlehem Steel FC in 2018.
Homegrown midfielder CJ Olney scored his first goal of the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs.
Defender Neil Pierre picked up his first assist of the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs.
Homegrown goalkeeper Andrew Rick earned his first cleansheet of the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs.
Philadelphia Union II will return home to Subaru Park to host its second playoff game in the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Semifinals against (TBD), the match is scheduled to take place on (TBD).
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from October 20, 2024
- FC Cincinnati 2 Fall to Crown Legacy in Eastern Conference Quarterfinals - FC Cincinnati 2
- Inter Miami CF II Falls to Columbus Crew 2 in MLS NEXT Pro Quarterfinals - Inter Miami CF II
- Philadelphia Union II advance to MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Semifinals - Philadelphia Union II
- Chicago Fire FC II Advances to MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Semifinals with 5-4 Penalty Shootout Victory against Orlando City B - Chicago Fire FC II
- New York City FC II Season Ended by Philadelphia Union II - New York City FC II
- Tacoma Defiance Hosts Ventura County FC Tonight at Starfire Stadium in the Western Conference Quarterfinals - Tacoma Defiance
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Philadelphia Union II Stories
- Philadelphia Union II advance to MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Semifinals
- Defender Frankie Westfield and Midfielder CJ Olney Named to MLS NEXT Pro Best XI
- Philadelphia Union II Select New York City FC II in MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs Pick-Your-Opponent Selection
- Chicago Fire FC II Takes down Philadelphia Union II
- Olney scores in stoppage time to keep first seed hopes alive