Tacoma Defiance Hosts Timbers2 Sunday Night at Starfire Stadium
June 30, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Tacoma Defiance News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance (6-7-1, 20 points) hosts Timbers2 (4-4-6, 20 points) on Sunday, June 30 at Starfire Stadium (8:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).
Tacoma is coming off a 3-0 win over Real Monarchs on June 26. Chris Aquino, Danny Leyva and Osaze De Rosario all scored for Defiance as Jacob Castro kept a clean sheet. Following the result, Defiance sits in fourth place in the Pacific Division, four points behind LAFC2.
This is the second contest of the year between the two sides, with Timbers2 winning 4-1 on May 10 at Providence Park.
Defiance captain Faysal Bettache leads Tacoma with six goals this season, tied for eighth in MLS NEXT Pro.
Following Sunday's match, Tacoma hosts Sporting Kansas City II on Sunday, July 7 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: MLSNEXTPro.com
Talent: Mark Schoenster
