Davis scores brace; Union II remain first in Eastern Conference

June 30, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Philadelphia Union II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II traveled to York Lions Stadium to face Toronto FC II, winning 4-0. With the win, Union II are in first place in the Eastern Conference with 32 points. Captain Kyle Tucker opened up the scoring for Union II in the eighth minute. Forward Edward Davis extended Union II's lead in the 12th minute, logging his seventh goal of the season. Academy defender Francis Westfield registered his fourth goal in the 20th minute, scoring Union II's third goal of the first half. Forward Edward Davis continued the scoring for Union II, with a goal in the 31st minute to complete his brace and score the club's final goal of the match. Goalkeeper Mike Sheridan registered three saves to secure the three points on the road and his first clean sheet of the season.

Philadelphia Union II will travel to Gillette Stadium to face New England Revolution II on Saturday, July 6 (7:00 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

Toronto FC II (0) - Philadelphia Union II (4)

York Lions Stadium (Toronto, Ontario)

Sunday, June 30, 2024

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Mazzen Black

AR1: Joey Filipic

AR2: Kurtis Nozack

4TH: Fabrizio Stasolla

Weather: 65 degrees and cloudy.

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Kyle Tucker 8'

PHI - Edward Davis (Olney) 12'

PHI - Francis Westfield (Soria) 20'

PHI - Edward Davis (Westfield) 31'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

TOR - Hassan Ayari (caution) 25'

PHI - Sanders Ngabo (caution) 32'

PHI - Gavin Wetzel (caution) 73'

LINEUP

Philadelphia Union II: Mike Sheridan; Francis Westfield, Olwethu Makhanya, Neil Pierre, Gavin Wetzel (Carlos Rojas 90'); Sanders Ngabo (Jamir Berdecio 68'), CJ Olney Jr., Kyle Tucker (Nicholas Pariano 68'), David Vazquez; Leandro Soria (Cavan Sullivan 68'), Edward Davis (Randy Meneses 83').

Substitutes not used: Holden Trent, Giovanny Sequera, Alex Perez, Ryan Zellefrow.

Toronto FC II: Adisa De Rosario; Ythallo, Adam Pearlman, Nathaniel Edwards, Theo Rigopoulos (Matthew Catavolo 69') ; Marko Stojadinovic, Lucas Olguin, Charlie Staniland (Markus Cimermancic 45'), Hassan Ayari, Andrei Dumitru (Mark Fisher 45') ; Dékwon Barrow (Richard Chukwu 83').

Substitutes not used: Abraham Rodriguez, Luca Accettola, Noah De Blasis, Tristan Pusztahegyi, Kristjan Fortier.

TEAM NOTES

Forward Edward Davis registered his first MLS NEXT Pro career brace against Toronto, leading Union II in goals scored (eight) this season.

Captain Kyle Tucker scored his third goal of the MLS NEXT Pro season.

Academy defender Francis Westfield logged his fourth goal of the MLS NEXT Pro season.

Goalkeeper Mike Sheridan recorded his first career clean sheet with Union II.

