Inter Miami CF II Secures Resounding 4-1 Victory at Home over Atlanta United 2

June 30, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Professional debut for Giovanni Ferraina; First professional start for Alejo Ristano; Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida scores second goal this 2024 MLS NEXT PRO regular season; Dairon Reyes makes first goal in 2024 since recent surgery

Inter Miami CF II picked was triumphant this Sunday evening in a 4-1 thriller in the team's home fixture against Atlanta United 2 at Chase Stadium. Miami's Santiago Morales and Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida found the back of the net yet again while midfielder Dairon Reyes bagged his first goal of the season since his long-term injury.

Notably, the match marked Alejo Ristano's first start, as well as newcomer Giovanni Ferraina making his professional debut.

The Herons' starting XI featured Owen Finnerty in goal; Captain Tyler Hall, Nykolas Sessock, Ferraina, and Alejo Ristano made up the back four; Morales, Pep Casas, and Ricardo Montenegro, in midfield; and forwards Ryan Carmichael, Reyes and Alejandro Flores led the team's attack.

The hosts struck early in the match, with Academy product Morales netting the opening goal in the 3rd minute to open the scoring, marking his third goal of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

The hosts then closed the first half with high-intensity and all-around smooth plays. The scoreline, however, remained 1-0 until the end of the half.

The remaining 45 minutes presented a surplus of attacking opportunities for both sides, but it was the hosts that scored again to extend their lead with a smooth penalty from Reyes in the 68th minute making the scoreline 2-0. The goal marked his first goal of the season since his return back from a long-term injury.

Miami continued the half strong, with multiple goal scoring opportunities from Morales, creating danger in the opponent's box. However, it was Atlanta's Karim Tmimi who scored next to make the scoreline 2-1 in the 75th minute.

The hosts, however, continued attacking, resulting in an own goal from Atlanta United 2 in the 82nd minute to extend Inter Miami II's lead to 3-1 in the 82nd minute. Miami subsequently secured the win 4-1 in the 90th minute with second-half substitute Zeltzer-Zubida scoring his second professional goal and second in the 2024 campaign.

The scoreline then held until the final whistle with Inter Miami II collecting three points at home with the 4-1 win.

The Herons will now gear up to hit the road this upcoming Saturday, July 6 to face Chicago Fire FC 2 at SeekGeek Stadium at 8:30 p.m. ET

Nicole Rivarola

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.