Revolution II Fall at FC Cincinnati 2, 1-0

June 30, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. - New England Revolution II (4-9-2; 16 pts.) fell on the road to FC Cincinnati 2 (10-4-1; 31 pts.), 1-0, on Sunday night at NKU Soccer Stadium. Homegrown forward and Academy product Malcolm Fry made his 50th MLS NEXT Pro appearance for Revolution II on Sunday, finishing with a team high three shots.

The hosts began Sunday's contest on the front foot, applying pressure on New England and creating anxious moments inside the penalty area. Revolution II battled back, as Gevork Diarbian and Olger Escobar combined to generate a pair of scoring chances inside the opening half hour.

Cincinnati tallied the lone goal in the 34th minute when Guilherme Santos found Kenji Mboma Dem at the top of the box with a window to curl a shot into the top right corner. Mboma Dem had missed a chance moments earlier, firing an open look over the bar. Revolution II goalkeeper J.D. Gunn kept his side in the match, making six saves on the night including a denial of Santos on a breakaway late in the second half.

Revolution II leading scorer Marcos Dias subbed into the match just shy of the hour mark, immediately making an impact in the attack with chance in the 64th minute, but his shot was straight at Cincinnati goalkeeper Paul Walters. Fry nearly equalized moments after, bending a shot just wide of the post from the edge of the box.

New England opens a two-game homestand on Saturday, July 6, hosting Philadelphia Union 2 at Mark A. Ouellette Stadium in New Hampshire. The 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff streams live on MLSNEXTPro.com with A.J. Ricketts calling the action.

MATCH NOTES

Malcolm Fry suited up for his 50th MLS NEXT Pro appearance for New England, starting and playing 90 minutes and recording a team high three shots.

Alex Monis appeared in a third straight match since returning from international duty with the Philippines, completing 95.5 percent of his passes and creating a pair of scoring chances.

J.D. Gunn started his fourth straight match, his ninth start of the season, recording six saves.

Revolution Academy defender Eric Klein made his 10th start of the campaign, logging the full 90 minutes.

Klein was one of six current or former Revolution Academy players to appear in Sunday's contest, joined in the starting lineup by Fry, Gevork Diarbian, Olger Escobar, and Damario McIntosh. Alex Parvu entered the match as a second half substitute for his sixth appearance of the season.

GAME CAPSULE

MLS NEXT Pro Match #15

New England Revolution II at FC Cincinnati 2

June 30, 2024 - NKU Soccer Stadium (Highland Heights, Ky.)

0

Referee: Alex Beehler

Assistant Referee: Fermin Sanchez

Assistant Referee: Fernando Pina

Fourth official: Mohamed Sadraoui

Weather: 82 degrees and sunny

1

Scoring Summary:

CIN - Kenji Mboma Dem (Guilherme Santos da Silva) 34'

Misconduct Summary:

CIN - Brian Schaefer (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 57'

NE - Maciel (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 90'+2

New England Revolution II: JD Gunn; Moshtaba Al-Hasnawi, Tiago Suarez, Eric Klein, Damario McIntosh (Alex Parvu 57'; Andrej Bjelajac 87'); Maciel, Patrick Leal ©; Gevork Diarbian (Joshua Bolma 70'), Olger Escobar (Marcos Dias 57'), Malcolm Fry; Alex Monis.

Substitutes Not Used: Max Weinstein, Brandonn Bueno, Liam Butts, Sage Kinner, Colby Quiñones.

FC Cincinnati 2: Paul Walters; Gael Gilbert, Brian Schaefer, Juan Machado (Lincoln Matuskiewicz 84'); Amir Daley, Peter Mangione, Kenji Mboma Dem (Alejandro Guido 84'), Yair Ramos Perez (Jesus Castellano Anuel 46'), Moises Tablante; Benjamin Stitz (Stefan Chirila 61'), Guilherme Santos (Yeiner Valoyes 89').

Substitutes Not Used: Hunter Morse, Nicholas Samways, Connor Stout, Illia Tyrkus.

FC Cincinnati 2 Team Statistics New England Revolution II

16 (7) Shots (on Target) 7 (3)

4 Blocked Shots 1

3 Saves 6

5 Corner Kicks 8

1 Offsides 2

17 Fouls 10

352 (80.4%) Passes (% Completed) 539 (84.8%)

