Toronto FC II (0) - Philadelphia Union II (4) Postgame Summary
June 30, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Toronto FC II News Release
SCORING SUMMARY
PHI - Kyle Tucker 8'
PHI - Edward Davis 13' (Christopher Olney Jr.)
PHI - Francis Westfield 21' (Leandro Soria Zarate)
PHI - Edward Davis 31' (Francis Westfield)
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
TOR - Hassan Ayari 25' (caution)
PHI - Sanders Ngabo 33' (caution)
PHI - Gavin Wetzel 73' (caution)
MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)
Toronto FC II 5-6-2 17 points
Philadelphia Union II 9 -3-3 32 points
LINEUPS
TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Marko Stojadinovic, Adam Pearlman (C), Ythallo; Theo Rigopoulos (Matthew Catavolo 68'), Charlie Staniland (Markus Cimermancic 46'), Lucas Olguin, Nathaniel Edwards; Andrei Dumitru (Mark Fisher 46'), Hassan Ayari, Dékwon Barrow (Richard Chukwu 83')
Substitutes Not Used: Abraham Rodriguez, Noah De Blasis, Tristan Pusztahegyi, Luca Accettola, Kristjan Fortier
PHILADELPHIA UNION II - Mike Sheridan; Gavin Wetzel (Carlos Rojas 90'), Neil Pierre, Olwethu Makhanya, Francis Westfield; Sanders Ngabo (Jamir Berdecio 68'), Kyle Tucker (C) (Nick Pariano 68'), Christopher Olney Jr., David Vazquez; Edward Davis (Randy Meneses 83'), Leandro Soria Zarate (Cavan Sullivan 68')
Substitutes Not Used: Holden Trent, Giovanny Sequera, Alex Perez, Ryan Zellefrow
MEDIA NOTES Richard Chukwu made his Toronto FC II debut as an 83rd minute substitute, becoming the thirteenth player to make his Young Reds debut during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season.
