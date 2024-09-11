T-Birds Sign Seamus Dillon

KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds are excited to announce the signing of Seamus Dillon to a WHL Contract and Development Agreement.

"Seamus is a player we were really interested in last year and we're pleased to get him in the draft," Said Director of Player Personnel Craig Goebel. "We feel like he will be a player who in time can play multiple roles and have an impact. We're excited to welcome Seamus and his family to the Thunderbirds family".

Dillon was drafted by the T-Birds in the 5th round 100th overall in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

Dillon spent the last season with Airdrie Xtreme U15 AAA, recording 17 goals and 20 assists for 37 points in 34 games.

Wednesday September 11th the T-Birds host the Victoria Royals at 7:05pm, in their only preseason home game at the accesso ShoWare Center.

The final game of the pre-season will take place Thursday September 12th vs the Everett Silvertips at 7:05pm in Everett.

The Thunderbirds begin the 2024-25 Regular Season on the road on Friday, September 21st in Vancouver as they take on the Giants. The T-Bird will host their home opener is Saturday, September 28th against the Wenatchee Wild.

