One Hundred Thirty-Two WHL Players to Attend NHL Training Camps

September 11, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - A total of 132 players eligible to participate in the 2024-25 Western Hockey League season will compete in NHL Training Camps beginning this week.

All 22 WHL clubs will send at least two players to NHL Training Camps, headlined by the Medicine Hat Tigers with a dozen attendees.

The Western Conference powerhouse Prince George Cougars are a close second with 10 players taking part in NHL Training Camps, while the Kelowna Rockets, Portland Winterhawks and Swift Current Broncos are tied for third with eight prospects apiece heading out in hopes of impressing NHL brass.

Twenty-nine of the 32 NHL teams have at least one current WHL player attending their camp.

The current Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers and Seattle Kraken lead the way with nine WHLers each, followed by the Detroit Red Wings with seven and the Anaheim Ducks, Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Utah Hockey Club with six attendees each.

2024-25 NHL Training Camps- WHL Attendees

Brandon Wheat Kings

G- Carson Bjarnason Philadelphia Flyers

D- Charlie Elick Columbus Blue Jackets

F- Marcus Nguyen Florida Panthers

Calgary Hitmen

D- Axel Hurtig Calgary Flames

F- Oliver Tulk Los Angeles Kings

F- Carson Wetsch San Jose Sharks

D- Carter Yakemchuk Ottawa Senators

Edmonton Oil Kings

D- Parker Alcos Vancouver Canucks

F- Marshall Finnie Toronto Maple Leafs

G- Kolby Hay Los Angeles Kings

F- Miroslav Holinka Toronto Maple Leafs

F- Adam Jecho St. Louis Blues

D- Rhys Pederson Edmonton Oilers

F- Gracyn Sawchyn Florida Panthers

Everett Silvertips

D- Kaden Hammell Seattle Kraken

F- Ben Hemmerling Vegas Golden Knights

F- Jesse Heslop Edmonton Oilers

D- Eric Jamieson Calgary Flames

F- Julius Miettinen Seattle Kraken

D- Tarin Smith Anaheim Ducks

Kamloops Blazers

D- Harrison Brunicke Pittsburgh Penguins

F- Emmitt Finnie Detroit Red Wings

Kelowna Rockets

F- Andrew Cristall Washington Capitals

F- Hiroki Gojsic Nashville Predators

F- Max Graham New Jersey Devils

F- Tij Iginla Utah Hockey Club

D- Carter Kowalyk Carolina Hurricanes

F- Ethan Neutens Los Angeles Kings

D- Caden Price Seattle Kraken

F- Jakub Stancl St. Louis Blues

Lethbridge Hurricanes

D- Noah Chadwick Toronto Maple Leafs

F- Brayden Edwards Detroit Red Wings

F- Miguel Marques Nashville Predators

G- Harrison Meneghin Tampa Bay Lightning

F- Landen Ward Ottawa Senators

Medicine Hat Tigers

F- Andrew Basha Calgary Flames

F- Brayden Boehm Edmonton Oilers

D- Nate Corbet Edmonton Oilers

F- Cayden Lindstrom Columbus Blue Jackets

D- Niilopekka Muhonen Dallas Stars

D- Bryce Pickford Colorado Avalanche

F- Ryder Ritchie Minnesota Wild

F- Shane Smith Vegas Golden Knights

F- Hunter St. Martin Florida Panthers

D- Veeti Vaisanen Utah Hockey Club

D- Josh Van Mulligen Detroit Red Wings

F- Oasiz Wiesblatt Washington Capitals

Moose Jaw Warriors

F- Jagger Firkus Seattle Kraken

F- Rilen Kovacevic Colorado Avalanche

D- Denton Mateychuk Columbus Blue Jackets

D- Kalem Parker Minnesota Wild

D- Vojtech Port Anaheim Ducks

F- Matthew Savoie Edmonton Oilers

F- Brayden Yager Winnipeg Jets

Portland Winterhawks

D- Marek Alscher Florida Panthers

D- Luca Cagnoni San Jose Sharks

F- Nate Danielson Detroit Red Wings

F- Josh Davies Florida Panthers

D- Tyson Jugnauth Seattle Kraken

D- Carter Sotheran Philadelphia Flyers

G- Jan Spunar Florida Panthers

F- Josh Zakreski Philadelphia Flyers

Prince Albert Raiders

F- Niall Crocker Ottawa Senators

F- Lukas Dragicevic Seattle Kraken

F- Krzysztof Macias Florida Panthers

F- Tomas Mrsic St. Louis Blues

D- Norwin Panocha Buffalo Sabres

Prince George Cougars

F- Ondrej Becher Detroit Red Wings

F- Carlin Dezainde Boston Bruins

D- Bauer Dumanski Detroit Red Wings

F- Riley Heidt Minnesota Wild

D- Viliam Kmec Vegas Golden Knights

F- Hunter Laing Calgary Flames

F- Terik Parascak Washington Capitals

F- Borya Valis Detroit Red Wings

G- Ty Young Vancouver Canucks

F- Koehn Ziemmer Los Angeles Kings

Red Deer Rebels

F- Ollie Josephson Seattle Kraken

F- Kalan Lind Nashville Predators

D- Hunter Mayo Winnipeg Jets

F- Kasper Pikkarainen New Jersey Devils

D- Jace Weir Tampa Bay Lightning

G- Chase Wutzke Minnesota Wild

Regina Pats

F- Tanner Howe Pittsburgh Penguins

D- Corbin Vaughan Los Angeles Kings

F- Jaxsin Vaughan Anaheim Ducks

Saskatoon Blades

G- Evan Gardner Columbus Blue Jackets

F- Brandon Lisowsky Toronto Maple Leafs

F- Fraser Minten Toronto Maple Leafs

D- Tanner Molendyk Nashville Predators

F- Yegor Sidorov Aaheim Ducks

F- Alexander Suzdalev Washington Capitals

Seattle Thunderbirds

D- Hyde Davidson Edmonton Oilers

F- Jordan Gustafson Vegas Golden Knights

F- Simon Lovsin Anaheim Ducks

D- Sawyer Mynio Vancouver Canucks

F- Nico Myatovic Anaheim Ducks

F- Nathan Pilling San Jose Sharks

G- Scott Ratzlaff Buffalo Sabres

Spokane Chiefs

F- Berkly Catton Seattle Kraken

G- Dawson Cowan San Jose Sharks

D- Nathan Mayes Toronto Maple Leafs

D- Will McIsaac St. Louis Blues

D- Saige Weinstein Colorado Avalanche

Swift Current Broncos

F- Clarke Caswell Seattle Kraken

G- Reid Dyck Utah Hockey Club

D- Jakub Dvorak Los Angeles Kings

F- Josh Filmon New Jersey Devils

F- Conor Geekie Tampa Bay Lightning

F- Connor Hvidston Boston Bruins

F- Luke Mistelbacher Winnipeg Jets

D- Owen Pickering Pittsburgh Penguins

Tri-City Americans

F- Max Curran Colorado Avalanche

D- Terrell Goldsmith Utah Hockey Club

F- Jake Gudelj St. Louis Blues

G- Lukas Matecha Florida Panthers

F- Jake Sloan

Vancouver Giants

F- Ty Halaburda Vancouver Canucks

F- Samuel Honzek Calgary Flames

D- Mazden Leslie Vegas Golden Knights

F- Connor Levis Winnipeg Jets

F- Jaden Lipinski Calgary Flames

D- Colton Roberts San Jose Sharks

F- Tyler Thorpe Montreal Canadiens

Victoria Royals

D- Justin Kipkie Utah Hockey Club

F- Markus Loponen Winnipeg Jets

F- Deagan McMillan Vancouver Canucks

D- Nate Misskey San Jose Sharks

F- Reggie Newman Utah Hockey Club

Wenatchee Wild

F- Miles Cooper Colorado Avalanche

D- Josh Fluker Colorado Avalanche

F- Kenta Isogai Florida Panthers

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.