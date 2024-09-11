2024-2025 Promotional Schedule Announced

LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced Wednesday the promotional schedule for the 2024-2025 regular season.

The Hurricanes will play a total of 34 regular season home games at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena beginning on Friday, September 20th in the Dairy Queen Home Opener against the Edmonton Oil Kings at 7:00pm. Other important promotional dates include:

September 20th vs. Edmonton Oil Kings (7:00pm)

- Dairy Queen Home Opener

- United Way will hold a pre-game tailgate party from 5:00pm to 7:00pm

October 26th vs. Red Deer Rebels (6:00pm)

- Westco Construction and VisitLethbridge.com Arena 50th Anniversary of WHL in Lethbridge

- The 'Canes will honour the inaugural Lethbridge Broncos and Lethbridge Hurricanes teams

October 30th vs. Swift Current Broncos (7:00pm)

- B93 Halloween Howler

- Fans are encouraged to wear their costumes, trick-or-treating during the game

November 6th vs. Medicine Hat Tigers (7:00pm)

- Lethbridge Herald Military Appreciation Night

November 16th vs. Victoria Royals (6:00pm)

- Post-Game Skate with the 'Canes

December 3rd vs. Moose Jaw Warriors (7:00pm)

- 106.7 ROCK / KiSS 107.7 Toy Mountain

- Fans are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy for Toy Mountain

December 6th vs. Medicine Hat Tigers (7:00pm)

- Canadian Tire Toque & Teddy Toss

December 15th vs. Medicine Hat Tigers (6:00pm)

- Tim Hortons Santa and Mrs. Claus Night

- Fans can visit with and take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus

February 19th vs. Saskatoon Blades (7:00pm)

- Wild 95 Country Night

February 21st vs. Kamloops Blazers (7:00pm)

- Hurricanes Hockey Cards

- The 2024-2025 limited edition hockey cards will be available

March 15th vs. Calgary Hitmen (6:00pm)

- ENMAX Fan Appreciation Night

March 21st vs. Edmonton Oil Kings

- Jersey's Off Our Backs

- Live jerseys off our backs auction will take place following the game

More information on select promotional nights will be announced later.

The Hurricanes will continue their 2024 ENMAX Pre-Season on Friday, September 13th when they host the Calgary Hitmen at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Tickets for the game can be purchased in advance for $10.00 by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328), by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

The 'Canes will open the 2024-2025 regular season on Friday, September 20th at 7:00pm when they welcome the Edmonton Oil Kings to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena in the Dairy Queen Home Opener. Individual tickets for the regular season will go on sale on Friday, September 13th at 10:00am.

Season Tickets for the 2024-2025 Hurricanes season are still available, including the new premium season ticket. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

