Chiefs Sign 2024 4th-Round Defenseman Bryson Roberts

September 11, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs are proud to announce that defenseman prospect Bryson Roberts has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team. Roberts was selected in the fourth round (74th-overall) of this year's WHL Prospects Draft in May.

"We are excited to welcome Bryson and his family to the Chiefs organization," Chiefs General Manager Matt Bardsley said. "Bryson brings a solid two-way game and a physical presence from the defense position. We look forward to watching his development during his time with Spokane."

Roberts, a 5-foot-11 defenseman out of Maple Ridge, BC, spent the 2023-24 season with Delta Hockey Academy U15 Prep where he tallied 18 points over 24 games (5G-13A) and added on three assists in three playoff games. He also played two games up with the Delta Hockey Academy U17 Prep squad and participated at BC Hockey's U16 Provincial Camp over the summer.

Bryson's older brother Colton is a defenseman for the Vancouver Giants and was selected in the fifth round (131st overall) by the San Jose Sharks in this year's NHL Entry Draft in Las Vegas.

Roberts joins recently signed 2009-born draft class prospects F Ossie McIntyre (7th-overall) and D Harry Mattern (34th-overall). He is first eligible to join the Chiefs as a full-time player during the 2025-26 season and can play up to 10 games as an Affiliated Player in 2024-25. Roberts is expected to make his debut during this week's preseason games.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.