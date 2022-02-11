Sy Nutkevitch Breaks All-Time Havoc Record as Havoc Win in SO

HUNTSVILLE,AL - Peoria would visit the VBC for the first time this season, riding a 12 game point streak.

Huntsville would start off strong with Kyle Clarke scoring his third of the year and the Havoc would take the 1-0 lead into the first period.

While the Rivermen would score early in the second period, captain Tyler Piacentini would end up scoring and taking the lead back for the Havoc.

The Havoc would end up bringing the 2-1 lead into the third. Peoria would continue to inch closer to tying the game until the last minute of the third period where with the goalie pulled for an extra attacker, they would tie the game.

OT wouldn't solve anything as this game would go to a shootout.

Sy Nutkevitch would score the only goal of the shootout and earn a goal on his statistics, breaking the all-time points record for the Huntsville Havoc.

Nutkevitch now stands atop all Huntsville Havoc players with 290 points.

