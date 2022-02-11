Sy Nutkevitch Breaks All-Time Havoc Record as Havoc Win in SO
February 11, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE,AL - Peoria would visit the VBC for the first time this season, riding a 12 game point streak.
Huntsville would start off strong with Kyle Clarke scoring his third of the year and the Havoc would take the 1-0 lead into the first period.
While the Rivermen would score early in the second period, captain Tyler Piacentini would end up scoring and taking the lead back for the Havoc.
The Havoc would end up bringing the 2-1 lead into the third. Peoria would continue to inch closer to tying the game until the last minute of the third period where with the goalie pulled for an extra attacker, they would tie the game.
OT wouldn't solve anything as this game would go to a shootout.
Sy Nutkevitch would score the only goal of the shootout and earn a goal on his statistics, breaking the all-time points record for the Huntsville Havoc.
Nutkevitch now stands atop all Huntsville Havoc players with 290 points.
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 11, 2022
- Sy Nutkevitch Breaks All-Time Havoc Record as Havoc Win in SO - Huntsville Havoc
- Deja Vu as Peoria Falls to Huntsville in Shootout 3-2 - Peoria Rivermen
- Marksmen Blast Dawgs 7-2 - Fayetteville Marksmen
- Steady Goaltending Helps Ice Bears to 4-1 Win - Knoxville Ice Bears
- Dawgs Struggle in 7-2 Loss to Marksmen - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Birmingham Bulls Game Day - Birmingham Bulls
- Dawgs Move Kostiukov, Pelnik to IR - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Godbout's Hat Trick Lifts Peoria Past Knoxville 3-2 - Peoria Rivermen
- Ice Bears Unable to Tie Late, Lose 3-2 - Knoxville Ice Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.