Ice Bears Unable to Tie Late, Lose 3-2

Marcel Godbout scored a hat trick in the third period and the Knoxville Ice Bears fell to the Peoria Rivermen 3-2 at the Civic Coliseum Thursday night.

Razmuz Waxin-Engback and Andrew Bellant scored for the Ice Bears (26-8-3), which have lost four straight. The Rivermen (24-5-5) have won ten of their last eleven games.

Godbout scored his second and third goals 1:14 apart to take advantage of a 5-on-3. He scored from the top of the left circle to tie the game and notched the game-winner from the slot midway through the third.

After a scoreless first period, Waxin-Engback put Knoxville in front with his 14th goal of the season. Dino Balsamo flipped the puck from behind the net to Bellant in the left circle. Bellant slid it across to the right side for Waxin-Engback, who teed off on it with a one-timer past Eric Levine at 12:47.

After Godbout tied the game early with a wrist shot from the left circle, Bellant fired a wrister from the left dot over the glove of Levine to put Knoxville back in front at 3:49. It was Bellant's 13th goal of the season in his first game back from a five-week stint in the ECHL.

Peoria nearly tied the game several time in the final moments of the second, but Evan Moyse made a handful of saves to protect the lead. He stopped Paul-Antoine Deslauriers from right in front of the crease, denied a quick chance by JM Piotrowski, thwarted Dale Deon's shot from in tight and blocked Marcel Godbout's blast from the left circle right before the period expired.

Moyse finished with 27 saves for Knoxville. Levine made 29 stops for Peoria.

Knoxville heads to Pensacola to take on the Ice Flyers Friday and Saturday night. The Rivermen head to Huntsville to take on the Havoc the next two nights.

