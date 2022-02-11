Birmingham Bulls Game Day

Birmingham Bulls react after a goal against the Macon Mayhem

(Birmingham Bulls, Credit: Seth Allen/Field Pass Hockey)

The Evansville Thunderbolts are in town to face off against the Birmingham Bulls tonight, Friday, February 11th at 7:30 PM, and tomorrow, February 12th at 7:00 PM in the confines of the Pelham Civic Complex. This is the 4th matchup between the two teams and the first time that the Thunderbolts have visited the Yellowhammer State this season. The Thunderbolts currently hold the 8th and final place in the SPHL playoff standings and sixteen points ahead of the Bulls who currently sit in 9th place, one spot out of the final playoff seed.

Bulls vs. Thunderbolts Notes

The Bulls and Thunderbolts have played three times so far in the 2021-2022 season, with the Thunderbolts coming out on top in each game. All games between the two this season has been played at the Ford Center in Evansville.

- October 23rd, 2021: 4-3 (OT)

- November 21st, 2021: 2-1

- December 4th, 2021: 4-1

Bulls overall record: 9-22-4-0

Thunderbolts overall record: 19-17-0-0

Bulls last ten games: 5-5

Thunderbolts last ten games: 6-4

Bulls vs. Thunderbolts this season: 0-3

Thunderbolts vs. Bulls this season: 3-0

Bulls home power play: 7/61 (11.5%)

Bulls home penalty kill: 19/75 (74.7%)

Thunderbolts away power play: 9/65 (13.9%)

Thunderbolts away penalty kill: 11/63 (82.5%)

Bulls vs. Thunderbolts last five years: 11-10-2-0

Thunderbolts vs. Bulls last five years: 12-10-1-0

Bulls at home in 2021-2022: 6-10-1-0

Thunderbolts on the road in 2021-2022: 8-9-0-0

Bulls to Watch

Mike Davis 11 goals 13 assists 24 total points

Carson Rose 14 goals 10 assists 24 points

Colton Fletcher 7 goals 14 assists 21 points

Thunderbolts to Watch

Austin Plevy 9 goals 27 assists 36 total points

Mike Ferraro 11 goals 13 assists 24 total points

Cameron Cook 11 goals 11 assists 22 points

