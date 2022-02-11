Dawgs Move Kostiukov, Pelnik to IR

February 11, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release









Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs defenseman Charlie Pelnik

(Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs) Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs defenseman Charlie Pelnik(Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs)

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Friday that defenseman Egor Kostiukov has been moved from the 21-day injured reserve list to the 30-day injured reserve list, while fellow defenseman Charlie Pelnik has been placed on the 21-day injured reserve list.

Kostiukov has played in 26 combined games for three different SPHL teams this season, tallying two assists and 14 penalty minutes total. Kostiukov started the season with the Birmingham Bulls for eight games before he was traded to the Evansville Thunderbolts on November 10. The six-foot-one defenseman played in two games for the Thunderbolts before he was released, and Peoria claimed him off of waivers on November 19 where he went on to play 11 games for the Rivermen. Kostiukov was acquired by Roanoke in a trade on December 28, and appeared in five games for the Dawgs before he was placed on the 21-day injured reserve list retroactive to January 20 back on January 27. The Tver, Russia native is in his professional fourth season across the SPHL and FPHL, notching five goals and 16 assists in 119 career games played.

Pelnik moves to the 21-day injured reserve list after playing in 20 games this season for the Dawgs. The Cary, NC native has notched four assists and 45 penalty minutes for Roanoke this season. Pelnik began the season with the FPHL's Carolina Thunderbirds, recording two assists in three games in his rookie season. The six-foot-five defenseman previously played 48 games at Oswego State University (NCAA-DIII), tallying one goal and four assists in his collegiate career.

The Rail Yard Dawgs are on the road this weekend to face the Fayetteville Marksmen in a two-game series. Tonight's game will be shown at 202 Social House as part of the Bud Light Watch Party Series. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST, but doors will open one hour early for the event. Wisler Plumbing and Air Family Four Packs, group tickets, 2022-2023 season tickets, and single game tickets for home games are on sale now, and you can listen to the games on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network via Mixlr or watch it on HockeyTV.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.