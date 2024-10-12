Switchbacks Suffer Defeat Against San Antonio

October 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs, CO- Switchbacks played a tough battle against San Antonio FC, ending with a final score of 1-2.

With this being the last game at home for the Switchbacks during the regular season, the atmosphere was electric. In the first half, the boys in black and blue dominated with 10 shots, had 192 accurate passes, won all three tackles, and carried 72.2% possession.

The Switchbacks were the first to score thanks to #18 Aidan Rocha in the 68'. Outside the box #29 Cole Mrowka passed the ball to Rocha, who drove it into the box sending it into the bottom right corner of the net.

In the 77', San Antonio equalized the scoreboard. #19 Luis Solignac headed straight towards #1 Christian Herrera but crossed the ball over to #18 Hugo Mbongue, who then sent it past the goal line.

The boys kept fighting through the second half by having six shots on target, winning eight corners, and holding 65.8% possession.

With an added stoppage time of only five minutes, the plays continued into the 90+9'. Mbongue passed the ball to fellow teammate Solignac tipped it in, ending the game with a final score of 1-2.

The Switchbacks head on the road for the last two matches of the regular season. On Saturday, October 19th the boys battle Monterey Bay FC Union, and then on Saturday, October 26th they go head-to-head against Sacramento Republic. To stay up to date on the Switchbacks playoff run, head HERE.

Post Match Quotes:

James Chambers:

Overall thoughts on tonight's game:

"Yeah obviously losing like that is really disappointing. We were in the ascendancy and had the momentum, and a decision changed everything. So that happens, but we didn't respond right. Bitterly disappointing but the boys gave it everything they had."

On what was working in the first half:

"We had something like 70% of possession it seemed, but we didn't test the goalkeeper enough in the final third and we over complicated at times. And ultimately we didn't put up enough shots in the second half, we left them alone too long and they obviously got the goal from that decision. And then that ridiculous play at the end leads to what happened. But to concede so late in the game is disappointing, but it happened and we have to bounce back."

On the message and mentality of the last two regular season matches:

"Respond. The guys have responded more often than not this year, and the guys just have to respond again."

Koa Santos:

On play in the first half versus second:

"I think we had a lot of the ball, but I think we would have wanted to create a little bit more. I thought we could have been a little bit more dangerous going in at halftime, and at the end of the day we didn't do enough to get it done, so it's disappointing."

On what they're looking for from the last two regular season matches:

"Six points at the least. It's gotta be I think, two wins and to get on the right track going into the playoffs. This one hurts and we're gonna let this pain push us in the last two games of the season and I honestly hope we meet those guys (San Antonio) in the playoffs."

Aidan Rocha:

On his goal and the early momentum of the night:

"I mean obviously when we scored it was a boost of confidence since it was halfway through the first half. Usually, when we go up, especially at home when we have the fans behind us, we're solid, we're rock solid, so it was definitely a punch in the face. I think we need to go back and look at how we broke down so easily and conceded those goals. Obviously, not just us, but everybody in the stands saw a couple of calls that should have gone our way, there's no sugarcoating that, and I think we as players should be able to talk more openly about that without repercussions, and how those calls can hurt us in the end."

On the fans' support in this final home match, and all season long:

"From the bottom of our hearts, it means everything. I can speak for the whole team, when we're playing out there and we feel the amount of people that are out there it's insane, it's absolutely amazing. I've never felt home-field advantage like I have here, and it's a true thing, it's a real thing, and we're so appreciative of them. This season wouldn't be the same without this, without the fans. So knowing that we have this going into the playoffs is massive. We just wish we could have given them three points in this last home game of the season, so we owe them something when we come back here for playoffs."

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Christian Herrera: (1) SA: Pablo Sisniega: (6)

Goals: COS: Rocha (A: Mrowka) (68') SA: Mbongue (A: Solignac) (77'), Solignac (90+9')

Disciplines: COS: YC: Hanya (22'), Huerman (24'), Mahoney (78'), Chambers (HC) (79') SA:YC: Manley (44'), Sisniega (90+7'), Buckmaster (90+7'), Marcina (90+8)

