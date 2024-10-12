Match Notes (10.12.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Phoenix Rising FC

October 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Match Up: Oakland Roots SC vs Phoenix Rising FC

Competition: USL Championship

Date: October 12, 2024

Kick off time: 7:00 PM PT

Weather Forecast: 72 degrees, mostly cloudy

Venue: Pioneer Stadium

Location: Hayward, California

Where to Watch: KTVU Plus, ESPN+

Match Preview:

Johnny Rodriguez leads the team with 10 goals this season and has added 3 assists, marking his highest goal contributions in a single season.

Memo has tied the single-season Roots record for assists, with 7 so far in 2024.

Oakland's last four goals have come via corner kicks. The last open play goal was on Aug 10 for Roots.

Playoff Clinch Scenarios:

1. Oakland Roots SC wins vs. Phoenix Rising FC, moves to 44pts

AND San Antonio FC fails to take victory at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, maximum drops to 42pts

2. Oakland Roots SC draws vs. Phoenix Rising FC, moves to 42pts

AND San Antonio FC loses at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, maximum drops to 41

AND FC Tulsa fails to take victory vs. New Mexico United, maximum drops to 41

Last Meeting:

Match 23, 2024

PHX 1, OAK 0

Last Three Games:

October 5, 2024

MEM 1, OAK 1

September 29, 2024

OAK 0, TUL 1

September 21, 2024

HFD 2, OAK 0

Last Starting XI vs Memphis 901 FC: 3-4-3

GK - Paul Blanchette

D - Camden Riley

D - Gagi Margvelashvili

D - Neveal Hackshaw

M - Justin Rasmussen

M - Memo Diaz

M - Rafael Baca

M - Daniel Gomez

F - José Luis Sinisterra

F - Trayvone Reid

F - Johnny Rodriguez

Injuries

Out - Niall Logue

Discipline

None

