Match Notes (10.12.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Phoenix Rising FC
October 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Match Up: Oakland Roots SC vs Phoenix Rising FC
Competition: USL Championship
Date: October 12, 2024
Kick off time: 7:00 PM PT
Weather Forecast: 72 degrees, mostly cloudy
Venue: Pioneer Stadium
Location: Hayward, California
Where to Watch: KTVU Plus, ESPN+
Match Preview:
Johnny Rodriguez leads the team with 10 goals this season and has added 3 assists, marking his highest goal contributions in a single season.
Memo has tied the single-season Roots record for assists, with 7 so far in 2024.
Oakland's last four goals have come via corner kicks. The last open play goal was on Aug 10 for Roots.
Playoff Clinch Scenarios:
1. Oakland Roots SC wins vs. Phoenix Rising FC, moves to 44pts
AND San Antonio FC fails to take victory at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, maximum drops to 42pts
2. Oakland Roots SC draws vs. Phoenix Rising FC, moves to 42pts
AND San Antonio FC loses at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, maximum drops to 41
AND FC Tulsa fails to take victory vs. New Mexico United, maximum drops to 41
Last Meeting:
Match 23, 2024
PHX 1, OAK 0
Last Three Games:
October 5, 2024
MEM 1, OAK 1
September 29, 2024
OAK 0, TUL 1
September 21, 2024
HFD 2, OAK 0
Last Starting XI vs Memphis 901 FC: 3-4-3
GK - Paul Blanchette
D - Camden Riley
D - Gagi Margvelashvili
D - Neveal Hackshaw
M - Justin Rasmussen
M - Memo Diaz
M - Rafael Baca
M - Daniel Gomez
F - José Luis Sinisterra
F - Trayvone Reid
F - Johnny Rodriguez
Injuries
Out - Niall Logue
Discipline
None
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 12, 2024
- Match Notes (10.12.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Phoenix Rising FC - Oakland Roots
- Le Rouge Can Clinch a Playoff Spot Today against Indy Eleven - Detroit City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oakland Roots Stories
- Match Notes (10.12.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Phoenix Rising FC
- Oakland Roots and Soul SC Announce Partnership with SFMOMA, Marking the Museum's Fall Exhibition, Get in the Game: Sports, Art, and Culture
- Oakland Roots Earn Point in Memphis
- Match Notes (10.05.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Memphis FC
- Oakland Roots SC Partner with Samuel Merritt University as Official Higher Education Partner