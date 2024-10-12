Memphis 901 FC Clinches Postseason Berth with Scoreless Draw to Sacramento Republic SC

October 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis, TENN. -- Memphis 901 FC clinched the club's fourth consecutive playoff appearance and extended their 13-game home unbeaten run with a draw to Sacramento Republic on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.

The back-and-forth bout featured two of the top clubs in the Western Conference looking to solidify their standing in the upcoming postseason.

Memphis controlled 62% of possession in the first half with 10 shots and two forced saves and weathered Sacramento's best attacking play in the second half. Dylan Borczak got loose behind the defense for a scoring opportunity during stoppage time but was brought down by his jersey with no whistle.

Memphis sits at No. 5 in the Western Conference with one point separating them and the No. 4 Colorado Springs. The Beale Street Boys have two regular season matches remaining to capture a top four finish and host a first-round postseason game at AutoZone Park.

Memphis hits the road for the final two matches of the regular season with dates against Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, October 19 and New Mexico United on Saturday October 26.

