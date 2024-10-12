Sulte Second Straight Shutout Earns Key Road Point

October 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Hamtramck, Mich. - Indy Eleven goalie Hunter Sulte recorded his ninth clean sheet of the season and his second in a row to help his team to a key road point in a scoreless tie at Detroit City on Saturday afternoon. It marks the third time this season that the 22-year-old has posted back-to-back shutouts (two in USL Championship play and one a combination of USLC and U.S. Open Cup). The Anchorage, Alaska, native is now tied for fourth on the Indy Eleven USL Championship-era list for shutouts with Tim Trilk (2022-23).

The 6'7 Sulte made four saves in the match with two of them coming on one key first-half sequence. In the 16th minute on a free kick from Detroit City's Alex Villanueva outside the area, Sulte tipped a high shot in the center of the goal up into the crossbar. The rebound caromed out to James Murphy, who fired a left-footed strike from outside the area that Sulte went high to tip with his right hand.

In the 44th minute, Sulte stayed close to the near post to stop a shot by Rhys Williams from inside the six.

The Indy defense kept Detroit City outside the area for most of the match to complete the two-game road swing with no goals allowed. Detroit-area native Ben Ofeimu led the team in clearances with nine, James Musa had five, and Logan Neidlinger, Josh O'Brien, and Aedan Stanley each contributed three. Neidlinger added a season-high five tackles won in five attempts and he added a shot on target in the 63rd minute on a left-footed dipping shot from just outside the area that Detroit keeper Nathan Steinwascher fended off.

The best scoring chance for the Boys in Blue came in the 86th minute on a free kick earned by captain Aodhan Quinn. Blake bent the free kick toward the top left corner, but it just missed wide.

The Boys in Blue stayed two points behind third-place Detroit City in the USLC Eastern Conference standings with two games left in the regular season. The top eight teams in the East will compete in the playoffs the first weekend in November, with the top four teams at home.

Indy Eleven hosts Fan Appreciation Night next Saturday at 7 p.m. at Carroll Stadium vs. Birmingham Legion FC in the final home match of the regular season.

Single-game tickets are available at Ticketmaster. For information on all ticket options visit the Indy Eleven Ticket Central. For questions, email tickets@indyeleven.com or call (317) 685-1100.

Indy Eleven 0:0 Detroit City FC

Saturday, October 12, 2024 - 4:00 p.m. ET

Keyworth Stadium | Hamtramck, Mich.

2024 USL Championship Records

Indy Eleven: 13-10-9 (+1), 48 pts; 4th in Eastern Conference

Detroit City FC: 13-8-11 (+8), 50 pts; 3rd in Eastern Conference

Weather: Sunny, 64 degrees

Scoring Summary

Discipline Summary

DET - James Murphy (caution) 39'

IND - Brem Soumaoro (caution) 57'

DET - Abdoulaye Diop (caution) 69'

IND - James Musa (caution) 69'

DET - Maxi Rodriguez (caution) 78'

Indy Eleven line-up: Hunter Sulte, Aedan Stanley, Josh O'Brien, Ben Ofeimu, James Musa, Logan Neidlinger, Aodhan Quinn (captain), Brem Soumaoro (Laurence Wootton 87'), Maalique Foster (Cam Lindley 79'), Douglas Martinez (Elliot Collier 87'), Augi Williams (Jack Blake 71').

Indy Eleven Subs not used: Yannik Oettl, Callum Chapman-Page, Ben Mines.

Detroit City FC: Nathan Steinwascher, Alex Villanueva, Devon Amoo-Mensah, Stephen Carroll, Michael Bryant, Abdoulaye Diop, James Murphy, Ben Morris (Yazeed Matthews 88'), Maxi Rodriguez, Rhys Williams (Abdi Salim 90'+4), Elvis Amoh (Laurent Kissiedou 65').

Detroit City FC Subs not used: Ryan Williams, Matt Sheldon, Jeciel Cedeño, Carlos Saldaña.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.