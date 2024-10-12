Republic FC Draws Memphis 901 FC, 0-0
October 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
Republic FC picked up a valuable point on the road in a 0-0 draw against Memphis 901 FC on Saturday night. On a night when goalkeeper Danny Vitiello made his 100th club appearance, Mark Briggs' squad earned its 15th clean sheet of the season, setting a new club record.
It was a quiet first half that saw each side register one shot on target. Vitiello kept the match scoreless in the 20th minute when Emerson Hyndman connected with a corner kick just outside of the six-yard box, but the shot went straight at Vitiello who pushed it out of danger.
Justin Portillo would send in a dangerous set piece near the end of regulation after Trevor Amann was taken down 30 yards from goal. The low strike was curling toward goals but wasn't touched by anyone before going out for a goal kick. Sacramento continued to press as time ticked down. Conor Donovan hustled to keep a corner kick in bounds and after a quick back and forth with Juaregui sent in a cross for Russell Cicerone, but his shot was blocked.
Vitiello would make a stellar save in stoppage time when Panos Armenakas took a shot from distance that was curling towards the back post, but the defending Goalkeeper of the Year took flight to get enough of a touch on it to send it over the crossbar. Vitiello would finish with three saves and his league-leading 14th clean sheet. The team has now recorded 15 regular season shutouts, setting a new club record.
The point extends Republic FC's lead over the rest of the pack in the race for the second seed in the Western Conference. The club has just two more games to play ahead of its 10th postseason berth, including a regular-season finale against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, who are currently just three points back from Sacramento.
The Indomitable Club will have an opportunity to clinch a top-four seed and home playoff match next weekend when the squad travels to face El Paso Locomotive FC. Kickoff from Southwest University Park is at 6:00 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40.com and ESPN+.
Game Notes & Milestones
Republic FC set a new club record with 15 regular season
Danny Vitiello - made his 100th Republic FC appearance across all competitions. Is the 9th player in club history to reach the milestone.
Harvey Neville - made his 1st start for Republic FC
Sacramento Republic FC 0 - 0 Memphis 901 FC
USL Championship
AutoZone Park, Memphis, Tennessee
October 12, 2024
Scoring Summary: SAC - none; MEM - none
Misconduct Summary: SAC - Harvey Neville (caution) 30', Damia Viader (caution) 39'; MEM - Abdoulaye Cissoko (caution) 6', Zach Duncan (caution) 11', Oscar Jimenez (caution) 24', Bruno Lapa (caution) 26', Marlon (caution) 68', Tulu (caution) 72'
Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond (C), Conor Donovan, Jared Timmer, Damia Viader (Aldair Sanchez 76'), Luis Felipe (Trevor Amann 61'), Justin Portillo, Harvey Neville, Nick Ross, Sebastian Herrera (Russell Cicerone 45'), Cristian Parano (Rafael Jauregui 61')
Unused substitutes: Jared Mazzola, Blake Willey, Kieran Phillips
Stats: Shots: 9, Shots on Goal: 2, Saves: 3, Fouls: 18, Corner Kicks: 5, Offsides: 5
Memphis 901 FC: Tyler Deric, Akeem Ward (C), Abdoulaye Cissoko, Tulu, Oscar Jimenez, Zach Duncan (Samuel Careaga 74'), Emerson Hyndman, Jon Bakero (Dylan Borczak 59'), Bruno Lapa (Panos Armenakas 81'), Luiz Fernando (Alvaro Quezada 81'), Marlon (Noe Meza 74')
Unused Substitutes: Nighte Pickering, Triston Henry
Stats: Shots: 16, Shots on Goal: 3, Saves: 2, Fouls: 12, Corner Kicks: 8, Offsides: 3
