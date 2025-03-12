Switchbacks FC Sign New Academy Contract, Henry Weston

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today it had signed Henry Weston to a USL Academy contract for the 2025 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

"I want to thank to my parents, my agent Marco and all the coaches who have pushed and supported me through my soccer career," said Henry Weston. "I am excited for the opportunity to play for the club, and am thankful for the Switchbacks staff for believing in me."

As a USL Academy signing, Weston can train and compete for the Switchbacks in the USL Championship and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup without forgoing his NCAA eligibility.

Weston started his soccer journey with a local club, STA, in New Jersey, where he played for six years. He then relocated to New York to join the New York Red Bulls Academy, where he spent two seasons.

As a right-back, Weston had the opportunity to trial for two prominent English clubs, for their respective academy teams: Wolverhampton Wanderers FC in the Premier League and Coventry City in the Championship League. Following that, he spent five months with FC Cincinnati's academy before moving to the academy team of Deportivo Numancia de Soria (S.A.D).

"We are very excited to see what Henry does with Switchbacks || and the first team this season," said Sporting Director Stephen Hogan. " He has done very well in first team training to this point, and he thoroughly deserves the academy contract."

Name: Henry Weston

Position: Defender

Height: 5'7"

Date of Birth: May 22nd, 2006

Age: 18

Hometown: Randolph, NJ

