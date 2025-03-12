United Soccer League, Fort Lauderdale United FC Announce Intent to Add Men's Professional Team

FORT LAUDERDALE & TAMPA, Fla. - The United Soccer League (USL) and Fort Lauderdale United FC (FTL UTD) today announced plans to bring men's professional soccer to South Florida. The announcement comes as part of FTL UTD's plan to continue serving as a beacon of global competition and a cornerstone of the local community.

FTL UTD currently fields a team in the USL Super League, a USSF Division I-sanctioned women's professional league, and has continued to grow both on and off the pitch. Ahead of its inaugural Super League season, the club completed $7 million in upgrades to the 7,000-seat Beyond Bancard Field. In addition to its plans to launch a professional men's team, the club will field men's pre-professional and women's pre-professional teams in USL League Two and the USL W League, respectively, this summer.

"We are proud to announce that Fort Lauderdale United FC is advancing plans to establish a men's professional team in the near future," said Tommy Smith, FTL UTD Chairman and CEO. "This initiative underscores our commitment to the growth of soccer in South Florida and our dedication to shaping the future of the sport within our community."

"Fort Lauderdale United FC showcases the dedication and vision we celebrate in USL communities," said Justin Papadakis, USL Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Chief Real Estate Officer. "Expanding into men's professional soccer is a natural progression for a club that has already made a significant impact in the Super League and is poised to embark on its inaugural seasons in League Two and the W League this summer. With a growing presence and a strong commitment to long-term success, Fort Lauderdale United FC is primed to thrive in the professional landscape."

