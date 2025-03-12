FC Tulsa and Blitz Academy FC Collaborate to Launch FC Tulsa Academy

March 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - In an exciting new chapter for the future of youth soccer in Tulsa, FC Tulsa has partnered with Blitz Academy FC to launch the FC Tulsa Academy, the first ever foray into the youth development market for FC Tulsa. This groundbreaking collaboration is designed to provide local youth players with an unparalleled training and development environment, fostering their growth into top-level athletes while keeping them in their hometown.

With this new partnership, FC Tulsa Academy offers young soccer players, both boys and girls, access to professional grade coaching and training facilities. The academy will feature state-of-the-art amenities including a world-class sports performance facility, locker rooms, media rooms and both grass and turf fields. By bringing the highest level of resources available to youth soccer in Tulsa, FC Tulsa Academy is raising the bar and providing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for local players to learn, grow, and play at a professional standard.

Those interested in joining the FC Tulsa Academy can submit their interest at https://go.fctulsa.com/fct-academy-interest.

"This is a major milestone for FC Tulsa and the Tulsa soccer community," said FC Tulsa's Technical Director, Mario Sanchez. "For the first time, local youth players will have access to the same level of professional coaching and facilities as our first-team players. This partnership with Blitz Academy allows us to build a soccer culture here in Tulsa that encourages every player to aspire for greatness."

The new FC Tulsa Academy will operate out of the club's professional training complex, Titan Sports and Performance Center, while also maintaining its current home at Alsuma Soccer Complex. This partnership is designed not only to offer elite-level soccer training but to create a full-circle development experience for young athletes. They will have the opportunity to train with FC Tulsa's professional coaches, participate in high-level practices and play matches in top-tier facilities, all while benefiting from FC Tulsa's expertise in development.

In addition to the FC Tulsa Academy partnership, FC Tulsa is also offering a USL Academy program, open to players from all clubs in the area. This program runs concurrently and provides young athletes with the opportunity to train with FC Tulsa's professional coaching staff, while also being scouted for potential USL Academy Contracts. This initiative provides players with a clear pathway to both collegiate and professional opportunities, offering a unique chance for players to develop their skills and be noticed by FC Tulsa staff, all while maintaining their eligibility for college soccer.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer such a unique opportunity to players from all backgrounds," said Robbie Mitchell, FC Tulsa Academy Associate Executive Director. "This partnership will not only raise the level of competition in the region but also provide a direct pathway to professional soccer for our local players. By joining the FC Tulsa Academy, young athletes will be part of something truly special, and families will have the confidence of knowing that their children are receiving the highest standard of training in the area."

This launch is a game-changer for the local soccer community. FC Tulsa Academy aims to eliminate the need for young players to leave Tulsa to pursue their dreams of professional soccer, offering them an environment where they can grow, develop and reach their full potential without having to travel far from home.

Families and players interested in joining FC Tulsa Academy are encouraged to take the first step toward becoming part of this exciting new era of Tulsa soccer. With access to top-tier resources, professional coaches and a clear path to college and professional soccer opportunities, FC Tulsa Academy is the ultimate destination for young players looking to take their game to the next level.

For more information about FC Tulsa Academy, including registration details and program offerings, or how your organization can also become a FC Tulsa youth partner, email youth@fctulsa.com.

