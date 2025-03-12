Clear Bag Policy, New Concessions for Lynn Family Stadium in 2025

March 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Attendees to Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC games in 2025 will be greeted with a number of fan-friendly policies at Lynn Family Stadium.

Starting with Racing Louisville's season opener this Saturday, Lynn Family Stadium will operate with a clear bag policy. Aimed to speed up entry and enhance safety, the policy allows clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags no larger than 12"x6"x12". Guests may bring in a clutch-sized bag 4.5"x6.5" or smaller. Diaper bags or bags for medical needs are permitted upon inspection.

Fans can visit LynnFamilyStadium.com/atoz for an update list of game day regulations, including the clear bag policy.

Other new additions to LouCity and Racing games include an enhanced Falls City Postgame Party. After each game, the stadium's premium club will open for an extra hour to all ticket holders serving Falls City beer and other libations in a sports bar-style atmosphere. The Falls City Postgame Party will feature a victory toast by a member of the team after wins.

Gates to Lynn Family Stadium will continue opening 90 minutes before kickoff in 2025. The popular $2 happy hour - featuring beer, Pepsi products and bottled water - returns bigger and better. Now, bars and concession locations throughout the concourse will sell at the discounted rate for the first 60 minutes after gates open.

Lynn Family Stadium's hospitality partner, Levy, continues to create new concession items inspired by our community. Additions for 2025 include...

- The Funky Lou: a spicy harissa-seasoned sloppy joe made with local brewer Noble Funk's 502 Wheat Beer and pimento cheese

- Derby City Dog: a jumbo hot dog with cream cheese, grilled onions, chow chow and house-made spicy ketchup

- Hat Trick Box: available at the grab-and-go, this option includes three rotating items at $4.99 apiece or $12.99 for all three

- Patty Melt: traditional take on this favorite with a double patty, Swiss cheese and caramelized onions between slices of rye bread

- S'mores Nachos: a dessert twist inspired by popularity of the stadium's BBQ Loaded Nachos

- Racers: energy-based non-alcoholic beverages

LouCity and Racing also continue to expand presence of local restaurants and brewers in Lynn Family Stadium. New for 2025 are...

- A Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint stand

- Rivergreen Cocktails: now serving Porch Swing, a ready-to-drink beverage made for Lynn Family Stadium

- Ten20 Craft Brewery: now serving Top Bins Seltzer, made in partnership with Racing Louisville

- Philly's Best Frozen Desserts: menu includes a new spiked slushy

Also, back for this year are a number of Lynn Family Stadium staples such as I Love Tacos, Amiracle Ade lemonade, a rotating menu of signature chicken sandwiches and smash burgers. That's along with crafted cocktails from a variety of club-partner brands such as Rabbit Hole Distillery, Maker's Mark, Lunazul Tequila and Deep Eddy Vodka.

Racing Louisville hosts the North Carolina Courage at 5 p.m. Saturday with tickets and more information at RacingLouFC.com/opener. LouCity returns to Lynn Family Stadium at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 22, versus Loudoun United FC; visit LouCity.com/opener for tickets and more info.

