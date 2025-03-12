Rhode Island FC Announces Parking Plan at New Stadium for 2025 Season

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - After teaming up with the City of Pawtucket and The Stadium at Tidewater Landing, Rhode Island FC has released a comprehensive parking plan for the 2025 USL Championship season. The plan includes:

Identification of 3,600 parking spaces within a 0.75-mile radius

One lot offering free parking, one mile away

18 lots within a 15-minute walk, operated by The Stadium at Tidewater Landing

ADA accessible parking options

Public transportation options

Dedicated rideshare drop-off/pickup zone

Bike and scooter parking

Mileage and approximate walk time from each lot to the stadium

Designated pedestrian pathway - March to the Match

with additional information

More than 3,600 parking spaces in downtown Pawtucket have been identified within a 0.75-mile radius of the stadium, which will accommodate a full capacity crowd (10,500) on gamedays. The new stadium will operate 18 prepaid lots and one free lot, accounting for over 2,300 parking spaces. Fans will be able to reserve parking in designated lots ahead of time through the Rhode Island FC Parking & Transportation Page.

"This is a comprehensive parking plan developed over two years in concert with the City of Pawtucket that can accommodate all fans at full capacity," said Stadium General Manager Paul Byrne. "Our plan offers accessible and affordable parking, including a free option less than a mile walk from the stadium. We look forward to continuing to work with the city to refine and improve our plan."

The RIFC Parking Map identifies 19 lots, the majority of which are within a 15-minute walk of the stadium, located at 11 Tidewater Street.

Available on a first-come, first-serve basis, lot M19 offers free parking on gamedays. Located at 350 Division Street, the free lot provides a no-cost option for fans.

All fans are encouraged to purchase in advance of gamedays once single-game parking passes become available to the general public on April 3. Privately-owned parking lots in the area will establish their own prices.

ON-SALE PARKING RESERVATION SCHEDULE

DATE ACCESS PURCHASE OPTIONS HOW TO PURCHASE

March 18 Premium Season Ticket Members T-Lot (T1-T3) full season parking Email tickets@rhodeislandfc.com

March 25 Premium and General Season Ticket Members Reserved Lot (D4-D6, M7-M18) full season parking Email tickets@rhodeislandfc.com

April 3 General Public Individual gameday parking: $20 prepaid and $25 on-site on gamedays Visit rhodeislandfc.com/parking

With a new stadium comes new traditions! Starting at the corner of Roosevelt Avenue and Main Street, and continuing south on Taft Street, the March to the Match will be the dedicated fan pathway, serving as the easiest walking passage to and from the stadium for the majority of the reserved parking lots.

RIFC strongly encourages fans to use rideshares services, such as Uber and Lyft, which will drop riders off at 468 Pleasant Street - an easy five-minute walk to the stadium.

Public on-street parking will also be available in select areas and fans must adhere to street signage to avoid parking in restricted areas.

"We highly encourage all RIFC fans to prepay for parking or take public transportation," said Rhode Island FC President David Peart. "Arrive early and take advantage of all the pregame festivities. Whether you decide to March to the Match or connect with fellow fans on the bus or train, find your gameday routine. This is going to be a memorable and exciting first year in our new stadium."

ADA accessible parking is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Only vehicles with accessible parking placards or license plates may park in ADA accessible spaces on gameday.

Designated bike racks and scooter parking is available around the stadium for fans to utilize on gameday. Usage of bike racks is at your own risk.

With limited parking in the immediate vicinity of the stadium, public transportation is strongly encouraged. A significant percentage of fans are expected to use the MBTA Commuter Rail, with all routes stopping at the Pawtucket/Central Falls Transit Center, a 20-minute walk to the stadium. Fans can take advantage of $10 commuter rail weekend tickets, which provide unlimited weekend rides across all zones on all lines both Saturday and Sunday. Plus, kids 11 and under ride free. For more information on schedules, fares, and trip planning, click here.

"We are excited to welcome Rhode Island FC fans to Pawtucket and the beautiful new stadium at Tidewater Landing," said City of Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien. "Working closely with the team, we have developed this comprehensive parking plan that is accessible, affordable, and respects the character of our neighborhoods. We will continue to work with the team to identify additional free and paid parking locations and to be responsive to neighborhood feedback."

For fans using RIPTA bus services, Pawtucket is served by nine fixed routes, which offer connections to Providence, South Attleboro, Central Falls, Lincoln, and East Providence. Routes 1 and 71 operate near the stadium and make several stops along East Avenue, Pawtucket Avenue, and George Street. For more information on schedules, fares, and trip planning, click here.

Fans can visit rhodeislandfc.com/parking for information about parking, navigate to rhodeislandfc.com/parking-faqs to view frequently asked questions, or email parking@rhodeislandfc.com for any additional comments.

In addition, Stadium General Manager Paul Byrne and Club President David Peart will host a Parking Plan Virtual Town Hall at a to-be-announced date. Byrne and Peart will walk fans through the comprehensive parking plan as well as answer questions, which can be submitted in advance. To be notified of the virtual Town Hall and to submit any questions, fans can register here.

For Rhode Island FC news and updates, visit rhodeislandfc.com, download the official team app, and follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

