Switchbacks FC Announce Return of Steven Echevarria for the 2025 Season

December 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced that Stevie Echevarria will be returning for the 2025 season.

"I love this club immensely and I am grateful to be here. A lot of the team will be returning which is great, and the work for 2025 has already begun," said Stevie Echevarria. "We're hungry to elevate the club to new heights by going back to back and winning a second championship."

Echevarria, 28, is a seasoned player going into his fifth season with the Switchbacks. Throughout the 2024 season, he made 15 appearances, made nine clearances, four interceptions, and held a passing accuracy of 80.7%.

This midfielder was called up for the first time to play for Puerto Rico's national team this year and made a total of four appearances.

Echevarria started his soccer career in 2011 when he was signed with the New York Red Bulls Academy. He attended Wake Forest University where he appeared in 79 games, netted seven goals, and had six assists. After college, he played with NYRB II making 19 appearances before signing with the Switchbacks in 2020.

"He has been a fantastic player and person for the club. His attitude to staff, his teammates, and winning in general is outstanding," said Sporting Director Stephen Hogan. "I'm delighted Stevie is returning and can't wait to see him push the new players and himself."

Name: Stevie Echevarria

Pronunciation: Etch-eh-va-ree-Yuh

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'8"

Date of Birth: 04/9/1996

Age: 28

Hometown: Slate Hill, New York

