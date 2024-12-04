Las Vegas Lights FC Announces End of Season Roster Decisions

December 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Lights FC today announced end-of-season roster decisions ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season.

The club has exercised the options of seven players: Giovanni Aguilar, Raiko Arozarena, Khori Bennett, Coleman Gannon, Joe Hafferty, Maliek Howell, and Christian Pinzón.

Five players are out of contract: Sawyer Crisostomo, Andre Fortune, Dominic Pereira, Zander Romero, and Austin Wormell.

Three players' loans have expired, and they have returned to their parent club: Grayson Doody, Ousman Jabang, and J.C. Ngando.

The club has not exercised the options of Solomon Asante and Emrah Klimenta but remains in talks with both players for a potential return in 2025. Similarly, Ali Gue is out of contract but remains in talks for a potential return in 2025.

Everyone at the club would like to thank all departing players for their contributions to Las Vegas Lights FC after a historic 2024 season.

17 players are under contract for the 2025 USL Championship season:

Goalkeepers (2): Nicholas Ammeter, Raiko Arozarena

Defenders (6): Elias Gärtig, Joe Hafferty, Maliek Howell, Gennaro Nigro, Gaoussou Samake, Shawn Smart

Midfielders (5): Charlie Adams, Giovanni Aguilar, Edison Azcona, Coleman Gannon, Valentin Noël

Forwards (4): Vaughn Covil, Khori Bennett, Joe Gyau, Christian Pinzón

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.