Las Vegas Lights FC Announces End of Season Roster Decisions
December 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC News Release
Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Lights FC today announced end-of-season roster decisions ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season.
The club has exercised the options of seven players: Giovanni Aguilar, Raiko Arozarena, Khori Bennett, Coleman Gannon, Joe Hafferty, Maliek Howell, and Christian Pinzón.
Five players are out of contract: Sawyer Crisostomo, Andre Fortune, Dominic Pereira, Zander Romero, and Austin Wormell.
Three players' loans have expired, and they have returned to their parent club: Grayson Doody, Ousman Jabang, and J.C. Ngando.
The club has not exercised the options of Solomon Asante and Emrah Klimenta but remains in talks with both players for a potential return in 2025. Similarly, Ali Gue is out of contract but remains in talks for a potential return in 2025.
Everyone at the club would like to thank all departing players for their contributions to Las Vegas Lights FC after a historic 2024 season.
17 players are under contract for the 2025 USL Championship season:
Goalkeepers (2): Nicholas Ammeter, Raiko Arozarena
Defenders (6): Elias Gärtig, Joe Hafferty, Maliek Howell, Gennaro Nigro, Gaoussou Samake, Shawn Smart
Midfielders (5): Charlie Adams, Giovanni Aguilar, Edison Azcona, Coleman Gannon, Valentin Noël
Forwards (4): Vaughn Covil, Khori Bennett, Joe Gyau, Christian Pinzón
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 4, 2024
- Switchbacks FC Announce Return of Steven Echevarria for the 2025 Season - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Las Vegas Lights FC Announces End of Season Roster Decisions - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Grant Robinson Returns for his Fourth Season in Seaside - Monterey Bay FC
- Hartford Athletic 2025 Roster Update - Hartford Athletic
- Goalkeepers Alex Tambakis and Kris Shakes Return to New Mexico United for 2025 - New Mexico United
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Lights FC Stories
- Las Vegas Lights FC Announces End of Season Roster Decisions
- Las Vegas Lights FC Forward Khori Bennett Earns First Career Jamaican National Team Call-Up
- Las Vegas Lights FC's Historic Season Ends with Loss in Western Conference Final to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Las Vegas Lights FC Travels to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC for Western Conference Final
- Las Vegas Lights FC Midfielder J.C. Ngando Selected to USL All-League Second Team