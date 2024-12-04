Goalkeepers Alex Tambakis and Kris Shakes Return to New Mexico United for 2025

Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is thrilled to announce that goalkeepers Alex Tambakis and Kristopher Shakes will return for the 2025 season, setting the goalkeeper position for the season with two key returners. Tambakis returns for his fifth season with the Black & Yellow as the club's all-time all-time leader in saves, clean sheets, and wins. 2025 will be Shakes' second season with New Mexico, after putting together incredible performances in key moments in 2024.

Alex Tambakis has been the very definition of consistency and strength for United, since his arrival from North Carolina FC in 2021. He has made 121 appearances in all competitions for the Black & Yellow, and is the USL Championship's all-time leader in saves with 614, and is second in league history with 52 clean sheets in his career.

Kris Shakes came to New Mexico United as a trialist at the beginning of the 2024 season, after graduating from Penn State University. He made three appearances in 2024 for United in all competitions. Most notably, Shakes kept a crucial four-save clean sheet against Loudoun United in a massive match in September of this year. That victory helped propel United to the top seed in the USL Championship Western Conference.

