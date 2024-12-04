Grant Robinson Returns for his Fourth Season in Seaside

December 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay F.C.) announced today that the club has re-signed defender Grant Robinson ahead of the 2025 USL Championship campaign, pending league and federation approval. Having donned the Crisp and Kelp since the Club's inaugural season in 2022, Robinson is now set to return for his fourth year in Seaside.

"We're excited to see Grant's development this year," said Monterey Bay F.C. Head Coach Jordan Stewart. "He's incredibly talented, and it will be our job to help him overcome his past injuries and reach his full potential."

One of the top young left backs in the league, the Columbia, Maryland native has played 4,166 minutes in 56 matches for the Union (48 starts) thus far. He also currently sits third in Club history in interceptions with 86. Overall, Robinson has added two goals, an assist, and 37 chances created in the attack throughout his time with Monterey Bay, in addition to 95 tackles, 87 clearances, and nine blocks defensively.

"I'm very excited to re-sign with the club for my fourth season," said Robinson "It means a lot to be able to wear this crest and I'm grateful to the coaches and front office for believing in me once again. I'm eager to get back to work and to help the club achieve our goals on and off the field. Monterey Bay has been a great home for me as well, and I'm looking forward to remaining in this great community."

TRANSACTION: Monterey Bay has signed Grant Robinson to a one-year contract on December 4, 2024.

The current roster heading into the 2025 season as of December 4 is listed alphabetically as follows: Goalkeepers: Defenders: Morey Doner, Carlos Guzmán, Grant Robinson Midfielders: Mobi Fehr, Pierce Gallaway, Xavi Gnaulati, Adrian Rebollar Forwards: Alex Dixon, Luther Archimčde

United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 4, 2024

