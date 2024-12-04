Hartford Athletic 2025 Roster Update

December 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Hartford Athletic have announced their first roster updates following the conclusion of the 2024 USL Championship season. As the roster takes shape ahead of the 2025 season, more announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

Following today's announcement, Athletic have the following players under contract for 2025:

Deshane Beckford (F)

Mamadou Dieng (F)

Joe Farrell (D)

Marlon Hairston (M)

Beverly Makangila (M)

Michee Ngalina (F)

Pele Osmanu (D)

Emmanuel Samadia (D/M)

Jordan Scarlett (D)

Jay Chapman (M)

Brooks Thompson (GK)

Renan Ribeiro (GK)

In talks for return:

Mike DeShields (D)

Kyle Edwards (F)

Out of Contract:

Anderson Asiedu (M)

Danny Barrera (M)

Tyler Freeman (F)

Greg Monroe (GK)

Joe Schmidt (M)

Thomas Vancaeyezeele (M)

Triston Hodge (D)

Younes Boudadi (D)

