Switchbacks FC Announce Return of Koa Santos for the 2025 Season

December 23, 2024

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (December 23rd, 2024) - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today that Koa Santos will be returning for the 2025 season.

"Excited to be back for next season. I look forward to building on last year's success and ultimately bringing another trophy back to the Springs," said Koa Santos. "Individually I am fueled to be the best version of myself for the team, club, and fans in 2025."

Santos will be coming into his second season with the Switchbacks. Throughout the 2024 season, Santos played 1,980 minutes, had two assists, made 13 interceptions, 44 clearances, and won 97 duels.

The Hawaii native played for San Diego State University, where he netted two goals and had three assists in his 58 appearances. Santos made history by being the first men's soccer player from Hawaii to play in the PAC-12.

This defender made his professional debut playing for the MLS team, Charlotte FC, on June 25th, 2022 against Club de Foot Montreal. A notable moment in Santos's MLS career was when he recorded an assist in the Open Cup Match against the Richmond Kickers.

Santos was then sent on a loan to USL League One with Charlotte Independence where he made 19 appearances, scored one goal, had two assists, 23 interceptions, and 24 clearances. In 2023 Santos joined Loudoun United FC and throughout the season, he earned two assists, 30 key passes, 31 clearances, 37 tackles, and 27 interceptions.

"We look forward to seeing Koa come back with the intensity and ambition to develop into a potential regular starter," said Sporting Director Stephen Hogan. "His attacking traits for a full-back are very good; we hope to see that continue and more for his all-around game."

Name: Laukoa 'Koa' Santos

Position: Defender

Height: 5' 10"

Date of Birth: 9/21/1999

Age: 25

Hometown: Waikoloa, Hawaii

