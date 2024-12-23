Monterey Bay Extends 19-Year-Old Midfielder Xavi Gnaulati

December 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay F.C.) announces today that the Club has extended the contract of midfielder Xavi Gnaulati through the 2026 campaign, pending league and federation approval. One of the league's most exciting young talents, Gnaulati made an impressive impact in his first season, and the club believes the sky is the limit for the 19-year-old as he enters his second year on the Central Coast.

The San Diego native from Cardiff by the Sea earned 971 minutes across 11 starts and 19 total appearances in his first year in Seaside - including 15 appearances (10 starts) in the second half of the season alone. In the final month of the campaign, Gnaulati opened his goal scoring account for Monterey Bay with a pinpointed, left-footed strike into the top-left corner from distance in a rivalry match at Sacramento Republic FC. The memorable goal from the youngster even went on to win the USL Championship's fan-voted Goal of the Week for Week 32.

"Securing Xavi's future at Monterey Bay was incredibly important from both a footballing and a cultural perspective," said Monterey Bay F.C. Technical Director Simon Dawkins. "He is a key figure in the club's philosophy and future. Even though he is still very young with a lot to learn, his enthusiasm and determination to improve aligns with the culture we're building here. Last season we saw glimpses of Xavi's ability to make a difference in games. Next season, fans will witness his willingness and desire to consistently perform at a high standard."

Gnaulati's promising finish to the 2024 campaign successfully set the stage for a highly-anticipated 2025, including one significant milestone he hopes to reach in the new year - his debut goal at Cardinale Stadium in the home Crisp and Kelp. The young midfielder infamously orchestrated a dramatic comeback victory for his former side with two goals in three minutes inside the confines of Cardinale Stadium the year prior, but still awaits his first in an MBFC kit. Looking ahead to the upcoming season, Gnaulati is determined to deliver even more thrilling moments for fans in Seaside.

"I'm excited to continue building with this club," said Gnaulati. "This extension gives me the opportunity to build something special here and we have some unfinished business to take care of. The fans can expect a lot of special moments both at Cardinale stadium and on the road this season."

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.