Phoenix Rising Signs Right-Back Collin Smith

December 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC has signed 21-year-old right-back Collin Smith to a contract, pending league and federation approval.

"Collin is a player Vikram and I had the pleasure of working with in North Texas, and we're excited to welcome him to Phoenix Rising," said Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah. "He's a great person and a talented young player with qualities that will energize our fans from the right-back position. My staff and I look forward to helping him develop and contribute to our championship ambitions."

Smith, born in Jacksonville, Florida, began his youth career with Solar Chelsea SC before joining the FC Dallas Academy in 2018. Known for his exceptional 1v1 defending and crossing ability, he signed his first professional contract with North Texas SC, making his debut on July 25, 2020, in a 2-1 victory over Forward Madison.

In 2021, Smith signed a homegrown player contract with FC Dallas, where he continued to hone his skills and earn valuable experience. During the 2023 season, he was loaned to Birmingham Legion FC in the USL Championship before returning to Dallas later that year. Smith most recently played for Rhode Island FC in their debut 2024 USL Championship campaign, appearing in 18 matches and showcasing his defensive versatility.

"I'm incredibly excited to be joining Phoenix Rising, a club with a rich tradition of success and championship aspirations," said Smith. "Having the opportunity to reunite with Coach Pa and work alongside such a professional and player-focused staff made this an easy decision. I can't wait to bring my energy, speed, and defensive skills to the team and contribute to our collective goals."

Collin Smith: By the Numbers

- 18 appearances for Rhode Island FC in the 2024 season.

- Debuted professionally at 17 with North Texas SC in 2020.

- 10 goals and six assists as a defender in four season since signing a

pro contract.

Transaction: Phoenix Rising FC Signs Collin Smith

Name:Collin Smith

Position: Right-Back

DOB: December 4, 2003 (21)

Born: Jacksonville, Florida, United States

Former Club: Rhode Island FC

Height: 5-11

Weight: 158

