Hounds Re-Up Defender Osumanu to New Contract

December 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC center back Illal Osumanu

(Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Credit: Mallory Neil)

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has re-signed center back Illal Osumanu to a two-year contract, bringing the defender back to Highmark Stadium for his third season in black and yellow in 2025. The deal also includes a team option for 2027 and is pending USL and U.S. Soccer approval.

Osumanu, 28, was a mainstay on the Hounds' back line in 2024, finishing as one of just two players to eclipse 2,500 regular-season minutes for the season while starting 29 of 34 Championship matches. He also recorded 97 clearances - eight shy of the team lead - and was among the top five in nearly every defensive category, including tackles won, interceptions and shots blocked.

"Illal took a big step forward in 2024, on the field and in the locker room. His defending skills, athleticism, and leadership will be important for us as we go into the 2025 season," Riverhounds head coach Bob Lilley said.

A native of Accra, Ghana, Osumanu was a USL League One champion with Union Omaha in 2021 before signing with the Riverhounds ahead of the 2023 season. He made 10 total appearances in his first year with the Hounds, none more memorable than the team's 2-1 win over San Diego Loyal SC on June 24, 2023, when Osumanu headed home the winning goal - his first goal as a professional - in stoppage time at Highmark Stadium.

Prior to turning pro, Osumanu had a decorated college career. He played one season at the University of Charleston (W.Va.), helping the team to the NCAA Division II national championship game in 2016, before playing his next three years at nearby Marshall University, where he was part of the first Thundering Herd team to win the Conference USA Tournament and reach the NCAA Tournament in 2019.

The Hounds now have 12 returning players under contract and continue to build their roster for the 2025 season, which begins March 8 with a road match at North Carolina FC. Fans can purchase season tickets now by visiting riverhounds.com/tickets or calling the Highmark Stadium Box Office at 412-865-GOAL.

