Las Vegas Lights FC Forward Christian Pinzón Signs New Contract

December 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Lights FC today announced that forward Christian Pinzón has signed a new contract with the club, keeping him in Las Vegas through 2026.

The contract is guaranteed in 2025 with a club option in 2026. The move is pending league and federation approval.

"Christian is a talented attacking player with positional flexibility who can contribute in multiple roles, and we're pleased to sign him to this new contract for the next two seasons," said Sporting Director Gianleonardo Neglia. "Keeping a core of key players with the club year-to-year is how you develop a consistent winning culture. With 17 players returning, Christian included, we are excited for our potential in 2025."

After an early injury held him out of the opening 13 matches of the regular season, Pinzón appeared in each of the final 21 regular season matches and all three playoff matches. The 26-year-old contributed three goals, all three of which were match-winners, and four assists, the match-winning assist in the Lights' 1-0 win over New Mexico United in the Western Conference Semifinal.

Pinzón joined the Lights from USL Championship side Rio Grande Valley FC Toros ahead of the 2024 season as part of a new roster build under the leadership of new Sporting Director Gianleonardo Neglia.

With RGV FC Toros, Pinzón produced with consistency across two seasons. He scored seven goals with three assists in just 14 appearances in 2022, and he followed up that campaign with a three-goal, one-assist effort across 20 matches in 2023.

Las Vegas will open the season at home at Cashman Field on March 8 against the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

