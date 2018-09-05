SWB RailRiders Game Notes - Playoff Game One

September 5, 2018 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





Lehigh Valley IronPigs (0-0) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (0-0)

RHP Enyel De Los Santos (No Record) vs. RHP Erik Swanson (No Record)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

| Governor's Cup Semifinals Game 1 | September 5, 2018 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA |

| First Pitch 6:35 p.m. | Pregame Show 6:05 p.m. |

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

LAST TIME OUT: On the back of two home runs and six strong innings from Michael King, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders finished the regular season with a 5-1 win Monday afternoon against the Pawtucket Red Sox

The PawSox took a 1-0 lead in the home half of the first. Pawtucket loaded the bases on two hits and a fielder's choice. Anuery Taverez scored on a fielder's choice and an error for the early tally. After the first, RailRiders starter Mike King settled in, walking a batter in the second before retiring the next 11 consecutive batters.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre evened the score in the top of the fourth with two down. Wilkin Castillo hit an 0-1 pitch over the right field wall to tie the game at one. It was Castillo's second home run of the season and his first in 78 at-bats since July 5. The RailRiders added more offense in the 6th and 7th innings to grow their lead to 3-1 entering the 9th inning. In the top of the 9th inning, Matthew Gorst retired the first two men before allowing a single to Mark Payton. That set the stage for L.J. Mazzilli who clubbed his seventh homer of the season and made it a 5-1 lead entering the final half inning for RHP Brady Lail.

RailRiders pitching was outstanding all afternoon long, holding Pawtucket to just two hits after the first inning. Chance Adams, David Sosebee and Brady Lail came out of the bullpen to toss three innings of scoreless, one-hit ball to seal the victory. King was excellent again in his start, collecting his fourth win of the season in five starts with SWB, ending the regular season with a 1.15 ERA.

DON'T WANT TO MISS A THING: The RailRiders and IronPigs open their Governor's Cup semifinal series tonight at PNC Field. Games one and two are in Moosic, while games three through five of this best-of-five set would be played in Allentown.

SAME OLD SONG AND DANCE: For the ninth time in 12 years as an affiliate of the New York Yankees, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders have reached the postseason. Since 2007, the RailRiders have won two league titles and have reached the championship round four times. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre holds a 6-6 mark in playoffs series as a Yankees affiliate and an overall playoff record of 22-21. Lehigh Valley has been knocked out of the postseason in each of the last two years by Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The IronPigs made the title round in 2011, falling to Columbus. Lehigh Valley is 1-3 in playoff series and 5-9 overall.

SWEET EMOTION: Entering play Sunday evening, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre could clinch the Wild Card with a victory and some help. The RailRiders needed to win, have Toledo beat Columbus and Louisville top Indianapolis -- and that is exactly how the night played out. By the time the RailRiders capped their 3-2 win, Toledo had already won 10-5 from an afternoon game and Louisville knocked off Indianapolis 10-2. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre clinched its first Wild Card berth since 2001 when the were the top affiliate of Philadelphia.

TRAIN KEPT A ROLLIN': The RailRiders recaptured the IronRail series in 2018, taking 11 out of 20 meetings with the IronPigs. The early-season games favored Lehigh Valley as the club from Allentown took six of the first eight including a three-game set sweep at Coca-Cola Park in April. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre swept the next series between the teams in May at PNC Field as part of wins in nine of the final 14 meetings between the teams.

BACK IN THE SADDLE AGAIN: Ryan Bollinger and Shane Robinson were added to the RailRiders roster earlier today for the semifinal round. Bollinger was promoted to the club last week, but was designated for assignment off the Yankees 40-Man roster and was removed from the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre roster while in limbo. Robinson has played in 50 games for the RailRiders this season, but was signed to a Major League agreement on July 27 and appeared in 23 games in the Majors prior to being outrighted on September 3.

WHAT IT TAKES: Erik Swanson will face Enyel de los Santos in game one of this best-of-five tonight. Swanson went 3-2 in the regular season with a 3.86 ERA. The right-hander struck out 78 batters and walked 14 over 72.1 innings pitched and held opponents to a .230 average against. Swanson faced the IronPigs once this season; August 25 going six scoreless innings with five strikeouts. De los Santos went 10-5 this season with a 2.63 ERA over 22 Triple-A starts; five of which were against the RailRiders when he posted a 1-1 record with a 2.70 ERA over 26.2 innings with 24 strikeouts and seven walks.

LIVING ON THE EDGE: The winner of this series will meet the winner of the Toledo-Durham semifinal next week for the league title.

